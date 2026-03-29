USA star Ricardo Pepi breaks silence on Fulham transfer drama following Belgium defeat

By Ben Sully | 29 Mar 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 19:32

USA international Ricardo Pepi refused to go into detail when asked about the collapse of his move to Premier League side Fulham.

The Cottagers made an initial attempt to sign Pepi in the January transfer window, but PSV Eindhoven were reluctant to sanction his sale without signing a suitable replacement.

Fulham then set about securing a deal for the summer market, leading to an agreement between the two clubs over a transfer fee.

Pepi travelled to London to undergo medicals, as Fulham looked to get everything in place ahead of the summer window.

However, PSV technical director Ernest Stewart revealed that the proposed move has since broken down due to a disagreement about when the responsibility for the player would be transferred.

© Imago / IMAGO / Orange Pictures

Pepi brushes off Fulham transfer question

Pepi was asked about the transfer drama following the USA's heavy 5-2 defeat to Belgium on Saturday.

The striker was reluctant to provide any details on the situation, insisting he is focusing on the current international window with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"To be honest, at the moment, I'm just focused on being back with the national team, it's been a minute," Pepi said as per Peter Rutzler.

"I'm just really focused on the next game and whatever happens is going to happen."

© Imago / IMAGO / kolbert-press

Why is Pepi attracting transfer interest?

Fulham were seemingly keen to get a deal wrapped up in a bid to fend off interest from other potential suitors.

Everton and West Ham United are among those who have also been credited with interest in the 23-year-old.

Pepi has caught the eye with his performances in the Netherlands, first with Groningen and now with PSV.

The forward netted 13 times in 31 matches while he was on loan at Groningen from Augsburg, before he completed a permanent transfer to PSV in the summer of 2023.

Pepi has since gone on to score 39 goals in 96 competitive matches, including 10 goals in 20 Eredivisie appearances this season.

In regard to his international career, he has registered 13 goals in 35 games for the USA, although he was unable to add to that goal tally in his substitute appearance against Belgium.

The PSV star will be hoping to make a contribution when the USA take on Portugal in Tuesday's international friendly.