Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ready to rival Premier League club for PSG youngster

By Axel Clody | 30 Mar 2026 09:41

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to extend the contract of their young talent Ibrahim Mbaye, who has attracted interest from two major English clubs.

Back in February, Aston Villa were already preparing a move to sign Ibrahim Mbaye, according to The Athletic. The Villans, who are navigating financial constraints, are focusing on high-potential young players and have been strongly attracted to PSG's breakthrough performer from the start of the season.

Arsenal and Aston Villa target the PSG academy product

© Imago / Sportimage

The current fourth-placed Premier League side had a plan — the details of which have not emerged — to sign the Senegalese international this summer.

Nearly two months on, SportsBoom confirms that the 18-year-old remains on the English club's shortlist. The same is said to be true of Arsenal.

The Gunners are reported to have scouted Mbaye on several occasions this season. The academy product took advantage of absences in PSG's attacking line to enjoy a strong start to the campaign, making 25 appearances with one goal and two assists.

His performances also earned him a call-up to the Senegalese national team and a triumph at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, though the outcome of that competition remains subject to uncertainty. Since then, and with first-team regulars returning, Mbaye's playing time has decreased.

PSG look to extend Mbaye's deal

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

Despite that, the 18-year-old is understood to be part of PSG's long-term plans. According to the same source, and despite his contract running until June 2028, the Parisian club are looking to extend his deal in order to deter Premier League interest.

PSG want to tie Mbaye down to a new four-year contract — taking him through to June 2030.

A significant pay rise is also expected to be on the table. According to Capology data, the Senegalese forward currently has the second-lowest salary in the squad at £780,000 per year. He could look to move closer to the £1.7m-per-year mark, bringing his wages in line with teammates Dro Fernandez (£1.5m per year) and Senny Mayulu (£1.8m per year).