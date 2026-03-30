Igor Tudor Tottenham exit: Where does ex-Spurs manager rank amongst the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history?

With the threat of Premier League relegation looming large, Tottenham Hotspur have made the decision to part ways with interim manager Igor Tudor after just six weeks in charge of the North London club.
It remains to be seen who will take over the reins as Spurs fight for survival during the final seven games of the season, but the Lilywhites must make the right appointment in order to avoid a mass exodus in the summer.
Tudor earned just one point after coming in with the goal of steadying the ship following a difficult season under former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, but he has left the side in danger after a 3-0 defeat against demotion rivals Nottingham Forest on March 22.
In the aftermath of Tudor's dismissal, Sports Mole takes a look at the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history.
10. Nathan Jones at Southampton (94 days - November 10, 2022 to February 12, 2023)
Southampton sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl in November 2022, fearing that the manager would be unable to keep the club in the Premier League, and appointed Nathan Jones on a three-year contract to turn things around.
Unfortunately for the Saints, Jones picked up just one point as he lost seven of his eight top-flight games in charge, and after a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he too was sacked.
Jones was replaced by Ruben Selles, though he was not able to rescue the situation as Southampton went on to finish 20th.
9. Bob Bradley at Swansea City (85 days - October 3 to December 27, 2016)
When Bob Bradley was appointed Swansea City boss in October 2016, he became the first manager from the United States of America to take charge of a Premier League club.
However, after Swansea City Supporters' Trust expressed their disappointment that they were not consulted about the decision, the idea that the Swans' American ownership had brought Bradley in due to their shared nationality created a disconnect.
This cultural divide was strengthened by the manager's use of Americanised terminology such as 'road games' to describe away matches, leaving him with little in the way of support when he was sacked after securing just two wins during his 11 games in charge.
8. Quique Sanchez Flores at Watford (85 days - September 7 to December 1, 2019)
Watford have developed a notorious reputation for changing managers on a whim over the years, but few could argue against the decision to part ways with Quique Sanchez Flores in December 2019.
The Spanish boss had enjoyed a successful spell in the Vicarage Road dugout back in 2015-16, when he helped the Hornets survive in the top flight after they had earned promotion from the Championship the season prior, but his return did not go according to plan.
Kicking off with an 8-0 demolition at the hands of Manchester City, Flores would go on to win just one of his 10 games before being sacked.
7. Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace (77 days - June 26 to September 11, 2017)
Keen to move on from the antiquated style of football played under Sam Allardyce, Crystal Palace fans were excited about the arrival of Frank de Boer in 2017.
However, the former Ajax star oversaw four consecutive defeats to open the campaign, a run that saw the the Eagles fail to score even once.
Cutting the manager's time short in order to limit the damage, Palace swiftly sacked De Boer after only 77 days in charge, and appointed experienced hand Roy Hodgson to right the ship.
6. Rene Meulensteen at Fulham (75 days - December 1, 2013 to February 14, 2014)
Rene Meulensteen initially arrived to assist Martin Jol in 2013-14, but he had taken over in the Fulham dugout by the start of December.
The new head-coach was only able to collect 10 points from his 13 Premier League games as boss, and found himself replaced by Felix Magath after a mere 75 days.
Meulensteen was to stay on as an assistant for Magath, but he left Fulham four days later, and watched on as the Cottagers were relegated after finishing 19th.
5. Javi Gracia at Leeds United (69 days - February 22 to May 2, 2023)
In the midst of Leeds United's turbulent 2022-23 season, former Watford manager Javi Gracia was brought in to replace the sacked Jesse Marsch in late February.
Taking over with the Peacocks in 19th place, Gracia won three, drew two and lost seven of his 12 matches in the dugout, enough to lift the club out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
However, it was not enough to stop Leeds from ousting him with just four games remaining in the top-flight calendar.
4. Igor Tudor at Tottenham Hotspur (43 days - February 14 to March 29, 2026)
The most recent addition to this list, Igor Tudor was brought in to help Tottenham to recover after a troubled campaign under Thomas Frank.
That being said, the former Juventus manager oversaw four defeats and one draw from his five Premier League games with Spurs, leaving them at serious risk of an unprecedented relegation to the Championship.
During the March international break, the Londoners made the decision to part ways with Tudor following a dire 3-0 beating against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, hoping to save their club with a new figurehead.
3. Les Reed at Charlton Athletic (40 days - November 14 to December 24, 2006)
Les Reed had been an assistant to both Alan Curbishley and Ian Dowie in separate spells with Charlton Athletic, but when the latter was sacked in November 2006, he was given his first-ever professional managerial role.
That lack of experience led to a poor run of results that saw the Addicks collect just four points from seven Premier League games under Reed, and when they were embarrassingly eliminated from the League Cup by fourth-tier Wycombe Wanderers, the club knew it was time for a change.
Alan Pardew came in to replace the chief - who lasted a mere 40 days - but he was unable to stave off relegation, and Charlton have failed to return to the top flight in the almost two decades since.
2. Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest (39 days - September 9 to October 18, 2025)
When Nuno Espirito Santo was ousted by Nottingham Forest chairman Evangelos Marinakis just three games into the 2025-26 season, Ange Postecoglou was tapped as his replacement.
The Australian's open style contrasted starkly with Nuno's more defence-oriented tactics, and as a result, it was widely felt that the new manager did not fit the squad that had been assembled at the City Ground.
Postecoglou struggled throughout his time with the Tricky Trees, and did not oversee a single victory with Forest, going winless across his eight games in charge before being sacked minutes after a 3-0 loss against Chelsea on October 18, 2025.
1. Sam Allardyce at Leeds United (30 days - May 3 to June 2, 2023)
Taking the reins from Javi Gracia, who ranks fifth on this list, Sam Allardyce was tasked with securing Leeds' safety in the Premier League in the final four games of the 2022-23 season.
However, despite the club sitting 17th when he walked through the door, the manager left the Peacocks 30 days later having guided them to relegation with a 19th-placed finish.
Losing three and drawing one of his four matches in charge, Allardyce's one point was the second-worst return in the division across the time he spent in the Elland Road dugout, as only Bournemouth performed worse.