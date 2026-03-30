Igor Tudor Tottenham exit: Where does ex-Spurs manager rank amongst the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history?

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Mar 2026 05:29 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 05:48

With the threat of Premier League relegation looming large, Tottenham Hotspur have made the decision to part ways with interim manager Igor Tudor after just six weeks in charge of the North London club.

It remains to be seen who will take over the reins as Spurs fight for survival during the final seven games of the season, but the Lilywhites must make the right appointment in order to avoid a mass exodus in the summer.

Tudor earned just one point after coming in with the goal of steadying the ship following a difficult season under former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, but he has left the side in danger after a 3-0 defeat against demotion rivals Nottingham Forest on March 22.

In the aftermath of Tudor's dismissal, Sports Mole takes a look at the shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history.

10. Nathan Jones at Southampton (94 days - November 10, 2022 to February 12, 2023)

© Imago / Colorsport

Southampton sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl in November 2022, fearing that the manager would be unable to keep the club in the Premier League, and appointed Nathan Jones on a three-year contract to turn things around.

Unfortunately for the Saints, Jones picked up just one point as he lost seven of his eight top-flight games in charge, and after a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he too was sacked.

Jones was replaced by Ruben Selles, though he was not able to rescue the situation as Southampton went on to finish 20th.