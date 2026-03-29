Igor Tudor sacked: Tottenham timeline on new manager revealed as Spurs face Premier League relegation

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 16:36

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to appoint a replacement for Igor Tudor before the squad return from international duty, the latest report has claimed.

While the news of Tudor's dismissal on Sunday came as little surprise to Spurs fans, it does highlight the precarious position the club find themselves in.

The Londoners are 17th in the Premier League table with just 30 points, one point more than 18th-placed West Ham United.

Tudor had taken charge of five top-flight games and had only claimed one point, and he had also lost five of his seven matches in all competitions.

Journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed that Tottenham are expected to appoint a new head coach in the next couple of days, with Bruno Saltor set to remain and take charge of training for those few players that did not leave to play for their national teams.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Did Tottenham Hotspur wait too long to sack Igor Tudor?

The new manager will have at least 10 days to work with the squad given the Premier League does not resume until the middle of April due to the FA Cup, which Spurs were knockout out of by Aston Villa in early January.

However, the new head coach will only be in charge for seven league games, and with the club only above West Ham by a point, the threat of relegation must be taken seriously.

IGOR TUDOR RECORD Games: 7 Wins: 1 Draws: 1 Losses: 5 Goals Scored: 9 Goals Conceded: 20

Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest at home on March 22, and had a new boss been in place for that match, the club could have been four points ahead of the bottom three.

Tottenham's final stretch of the season is also difficult, with games to come against the likes of Sunderland, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Everton, and it may ultimately be too challenging to rescue the Londoners from the drop.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Roberto De Zerbi to take charge of Spurs for final Premier League games?

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has been touted as a serious target for Tottenham, though he is thought to be reluctant to take over before the end of the season.

Hiring another interim may be unpalatable to Spurs fans, but with the club at serious risk of relegation, top-level managers may be unwilling to join until the team's Premier League status is secured.

Former boss Harry Redknapp has been linked to the job, but it remains to be seen if the 79-year-old has what it takes to steer Spurs to safety.