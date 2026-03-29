Preview: South Africa vs Panama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 29 Mar 2026 16:34

The lessons of Durban will still be fresh in the minds of both coaches when South Africa and Panama reconvene at the DHL Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday evening for the second meeting of their international friendly double-header.

The two World Cup-bound nations will take another close look at each other just five days after their first encounter, as both sides continue preparations for a summer that could prove defining.

Match preview

Both fixtures form a key part of Hugo Broos’ preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The Belgian coach could hardly have asked for a more useful test than Friday’s meeting in Durban, even if the result was not entirely what he had hoped for, as South Africa controlled large spells of that encounter but ultimately paid the price for a lack of cutting edge in front of goal, coupled with a costly defensive lapse in the first half.

Panama struck first against the run of play when Edgar Joel Barcenas opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, before Oswin Reagan Appollis restored parity early in the second half with a powerful finish in the 48th minute to secure a 1-1 draw for Bafana Bafana.

Broos was broadly satisfied with the overall display, noting that his side created numerous chances and dominated possession for long stretches – however, he acknowledged that greater clinical finishing will be required in the rematch in Cape Town and, more importantly, at the World Cup itself.

The Belgian also highlighted the performance as a marked improvement from South Africa’s disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year, where they exited in the round of 16.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Panama are placed 34th in the world, 26 positions above South Africa in 60th – however, the gap perhaps appeared less significant on Friday, when Broos’ men largely outplayed their opponents for extended periods.

Nevertheless, South Africa head into Tuesday’s rematch without a win in their last two matches and with just one victory from their previous four, a sequence of results that will need to improve before the World Cup.

© Imago

Panama, meanwhile, enjoyed an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign, finishing top of their CONCACAF group with three wins and three draws while remaining unbeaten throughout.

Their recent form in friendlies, however, has been more inconsistent, with a defeat to Mexico and a draw with Bolivia preceding this double-header.

Los Canaleros have been drawn in Group L at the 2026 World Cup alongside England, Croatia and Ghana, and Thomas Christiansen will be aware that questions regarding their ability to compete with teams from outside CONCACAF will continue to follow them.

Panama have not beaten a non-CONCACAF opponent since a 2-1 friendly victory over Bolivia, a run that has begun to raise doubts about how they cope against technically organised sides.

Even so, their resilience remains noteworthy, as they have not lost an international match in normal time when scoring the opening goal, a record they extended in Durban on Friday.

South Africa International Friendlies form:

D

D

W

W

W

D

South Africa form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

D

Panama International Friendlies form:

L

L

L

D

L

D

Panama form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

L

D

Team News

Broos has spoken openly about his desire to see Themba Zwane feature more regularly in the lead-up to the World Cup, as the Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker came off the bench on Friday, and the coach admitted that his lack of consistent game time has affected his sharpness, though he remains a likely member of the World Cup squad if he stays fit.

Siyabonga Ngezana was not included in the squad as he continues to recover from a meniscus problem, while goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has also been ruled out while rehabilitating from a shoulder injury.

Lyle Foster, who started the match in Durban, may come under closer scrutiny after failing to convert several chances, with Broos’ post-match remarks suggesting that the striker’s place in the World Cup squad is far from guaranteed.

Appollis, who scored South Africa’s equaliser in the first encounter, is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up, while Relebohile Mofokeng could be among one or two changes after coming off the bench, as Broos continues to assess his options.

Panama will travel without Edward Cedeno, who has been sidelined since January with a tendon injury, while Jose Cordoba and Adalberto Carrasquilla both returned from injury to feature in Durban and are expected to remain involved.

Barcenas, Friday’s goalscorer, also reached the milestone of 100 international appearances for Panama, leaving the experienced midfielder just three caps away from entering the nation’s top ten most-capped players.

Christiansen is expected to adjust his tactical setup after Friday’s formation struggled to impose itself, with striker Cecilio Waterman receiving very little service while leading the line.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Okon, Ndamane, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Appollis, Zwane, Mofokeng; Foster

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mejia; Krug, Cordoba, Miller; Blackman, Martinez, Harvey, Davis; Barcenas, Yanis; Waterman

We say: South Africa 2-1 Panama

The only missing ingredient from South Africa’s performance on Friday was clinical finishing, and with a full week's preparation now completed and the lessons of Durban absorbed, Bafana are well-placed to convert their dominance into a win this time against a Panama side struggling with teams from outside CONCACAF.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.