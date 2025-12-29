AFCON 2025: Hugo Broos slams Morocco's 'catastrophic' organisation as South Africa coach claims 'there is nothing'

By Daniel Haidar | 29 Dec 2025 17:43

On the eve of their final group stage match against Zimbabwe, Hugo Broos delivered a stinging critique of the organisation at AFCON 2025 in Morocco. The South Africa head coach pulled no punches, suggesting the tournament lacks the atmosphere typically associated with the competition.

"The usual AFCON atmosphere is not there," Broos told reporters on Sunday. "If entry to the stadium is not free, nobody comes to watch the matches. Nobody came to see South Africa versus Egypt, nobody came to our match against Angola."

The remarks come amid an already tense backdrop, following whistles from sections of the Moroccan crowd directed at South African players during their 1-0 defeat to Egypt — an episode that has clearly left its mark.

"My wife was scared"

Beyond the lack of atmosphere, Broos highlighted security concerns and crowd management issues around the stadiums. CAF recently authorised free entry after kick-off at certain venues, including Agadir, in a bid to fill the stands — a measure the Belgian coach considers dangerous.

"My family was at the stadium for the Egypt match, and it was already chaos before kick-off," he explained. "Police were preventing some people from entering despite having tickets. At the same time, crowds without tickets were being let through. My wife told me she was scared."

For Broos, the situation exemplifies what he describes as "catastrophic" organisation, warning that such management could quickly spiral out of control.

Moroccan response

The Bafana Bafana boss also drew comparisons with previous editions he has experienced, notably in Gabon in 2017 and Ivory Coast in 2024. "There, you really felt like you were at a tournament. When we went to training, people waved flags, greeted us. Here, there is nothing," he insisted.

His comments have sparked swift reactions from the Moroccan side, with supporters and observers dismissing the outburst as excessive and inappropriate. Many point out that several matches have enjoyed decent attendance, particularly those involving the host nation, and that security constraints are linked to the scale of the event and international standards.

This article was originally published on Afrik-Foot.