Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Mohamed Salah's Egypt vs. Zimbabwe

Following Sunday's opening clash between Morocco and Comoros, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations gets into full swing on Monday, when six teams take to the field.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt headline the day's action against Zimbabwe, while Mali take on Zambia and South Africa battle Angola in the other two fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Monday's AFCON games.

Mali and Zambia will kick off their Africa Cup of Nations journey when they clash at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Monday, in Group A of the competition.

The Eagles will be hoping to make a mark this year, while the Copper Bullets will also aim to add to their solitary AFCON title from 2012 in this year’s competition.

We say: Mali 1-1 Zambia

We expect a tight encounter between the two sides, given that it is their first match in the competition, and it could be a cagey affair, so we reckon both sides could play out a 1–1 draw.

South Africa and Angola open their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaigns on Monday, December 22, 2025, when they meet in Group B at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

The two sides are drawn alongside Egypt and Zimbabwe, with each entering the continent’s flagship tournament carrying distinct objectives and expectations.

We say: South Africa 2-0 Angola

South Africa have seen their stock rise in African football and have built a reputation as one of the continent’s top teams, regularly progressing beyond the group stage in recent tournaments, a trend they will aim to continue in Morocco.

With Egypt among their opponents in Group B, South Africa are considered favourites, given the strong form and momentum they have shown in the lead-up to this tournament.

Egypt begin their quest for an eighth Africa Cup of Nations title with Group B’s opener against Zimbabwe at Adrar Stadium on Monday.

Hossam Hassan’s team are one of the pre-tournament favourites, and the Pharaohs will aim to avoid coming unstuck against the Warriors, who could surprise with the element of unpredictability, having just switched manager, with Mario Marinica replacing Michael Nees last month.

We say: Egypt 2-0 Zimbabwe

While Zimbabwe could surprise Egypt early doors with new patterns of play and may be hard to break down, the Pharaohs have significantly superior match-winning quality.

Therefore, a routine victory could be on the cards for the seven-time champions, who are expected to hand the Warriors their 11th AFCON defeat in Agadir.

