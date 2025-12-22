Wolves transfer news: Want-away Nigerian forward to be targeted by Premier League's bottom club, Leeds United?

By Darren Plant | 22 Dec 2025 10:23

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Nice forward Terem Moffi as a potential transfer target.

Sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table and 16 points adrift of safety, Wolves would need to pull off the greatest escape that English football has ever seen to avoid relegation to the Championship.

As such, upheaval is expected during the winter transfer window with some high-earners who would not stay at Molineux in the second-tier during 2026-27.

On Sunday, Jorgen Strand Larsen was the latest name to be linked with a move away from Wolves, and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that a mass exodus could begin next month.

According to Media Foot, Wolves are contemplating whether to make an approach for Moffi.

© Imago

What is Moffi's situation at Nice?

With 24 goals and five assists across 72 appearances, Moffi has put together a solid record at Nice, yet a transfer away from the club has become a foregone conclusion.

After a 3-1 defeat to Lorient at the end of November, the Nigeria international was assaulted by club ultras and neither the player or that part of the fanbase want to continue working in unison.

As such, options for the 26-year-old are now being considered as he bids to kick-start his career after not netting in Ligue 1 since September.

Having previously cost £25m back in 2023, Moffi will have his admirers around Europe, particularly in France where he has scored 54 goals from 148 appearances in Ligue 1.

Nevertheless, it appears that both Wolves and Leeds United are toying with the idea of offering Moffi a way out of Allianz Riveira.

© Imago / Focus Images

Would Moffi deal make sense to Wolves?

If Wolves lose at Liverpool and Manchester United before the end of 2025, they will have just 19 matches to overturn a 16-point deficit that may only increase over the Christmas and New Year period.

Therefore, identifying a player such as Moffi, who is on high wages, on what would presumably be a loan deal feels like a strange move.

Moffi will have enough suitors that Championship football will not be in his plans going forward, therefore any bid by Wolves would surely be a waste of money on their part.

From Moffi's perspective, there would be the prospect of playing alongside Nigerian compatriot Tolu Arokodare in the final third, but he will have similar opportunities at other clubs.