Wolves transfer news: Premier League club 'express interest' in ending Jorgen Strand Larsen Molineux nightmare

By Darren Plant | 21 Dec 2025 14:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers may reportedly be presented with an opportunity to part ways with Jorgen Strand Larsen during the winter transfer window.

After contributing 14 goals and four assists in his first Premier League campaign, the Norway international was presented with an opportunity to sign for Newcastle United in the summer.

However, Wolves opted to reject offers up to £60m for the 25-year-old and he has since chipped in with just one goal - from the penalty spot - in 15 top-flight outings during 2025-26.

With Wolves already sitting 16 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, Wolves chiefs will consider their options in the transfer market next month as they already contemplate a return to the Championship.

According to The Athletic, a Premier League club have identified Strand Larsen as a potential target for the turn of the year.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Which Premier League club wants Strand Larsen?

West Ham United are allegedly interested in negotiating a permanent transfer for the former Celta Vigo man.

With the Hammers five points adrift of safety themselves and Niclas Fullkrug due to depart the London Stadium, there is an urgency to strengthen in the final third.

Enquires have reportedly already been made, although it appears highly unlikely that Strand Larsen would want to commit to a permanent deal at West Ham at this stage.

The report adds that the player is not short of admirers in his signature despite his only goals from open play this season coming in the EFL Cup.

Boos followed Strand Larsen's penalty miss in the 2-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, while the decision to substitute him versus Manchester United earlier this month was cheered by sections of Molineux.

As a result, there is an increasing inevitably that Wolves will part ways with Strand Larsen at the earliest opportunity, providing that they can attract a suitable deal.

© Imago

What fee could Wolves recoup for Strand Larsen?

Such has been Strand Larsen's form that Wolves can forget about recouping anywhere near the £60m that Newcastle offered in August.

Wolves paid in the region of £23m to sign him from Celta Vigo, so they may be willing to consider approximately £30m to £35m if offers come their way.

While it is a substantial reduction on the previous £60m bid, Strand Larsen's valuation will drop if and when they are relegated to the Championship.

Therefore, West Ham and other clubs will look to seize their opportunity in January. Any loan bids with an obligation to buy are expected to be considered by Wolves.