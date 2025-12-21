Real Madrid handed major Nico Williams transfer 'boost' amid Vinicius Junior future uncertainty

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 12:56 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 12:56

Real Madrid have received a major boost in their attempts to prise Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams away from San Mames, according to a report.

The Spain international appeared to be on his way to Barcelona during the summer transfer window, only for a move to Camp Nou to break down over a bitter registration dispute.

Williams reportedly wanted guarantees that he would not fall victim to a similar debacle as Dani Olmo, who missed the first two matches of the 2024-25 season due to Barca's salary cap problems, and he was not satisfied by Barca's answer.

Shortly afterwards, the winger penned an astonishing 10-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao until the summer of 2035, but his deal still contains an affordable release clause, as is customary in La Liga.

Williams would have been available for around £49m in the summer, and even though his new clause is understood to be €100m (£87.6m), that fee would not prove problematic for some of the richest clubs in Europe.

Nico Williams 'determined' to secure Real Madrid transfer

In recent weeks, it has been suggested that the 23-year-old could arrive at the Bernabeu as a successor to Vinicius Junior, whose long-term future is a hot-button topic following well-documented tension with Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius is yet to agree an extension to his Real Madrid contract beyond the summer of 2027, and Los Blancos will be forced to consider selling the Brazil international next summer if the two parties cannot shake hands on a renewal.

However, FootballTransfers claims that Williams is now 'determined' to make the move to the Spanish capital next year, despite his desire to join Barcelona earlier this year due to the presence of Lamine Yamal.

The Spaniard's proposed move to the Bernabeu is expected to directly hinge on Vinicius's future, as any exit for the South American - to Saudi Arabia or Europe - would free up transfer funds and space on the Real Madrid wage bill.

Williams is yet to hit top gear this season due to a frustrating groin injury, though, only registering three goals and three assists from 17 appearances in all tournaments for Athletic.

Could Arsenal, Liverpool return for Nico Williams in 2026?

Barcelona forced their way to the head of the queue for Williams in the summer, but the Euro 2024 winner was also a prime target for Bayern Munich and Premier League powerhouses, namely Arsenal and Liverpool.

Both the Reds and the Gunners could be in the market for new wingers in 2026 too, as Mohamed Salah's future remains up in the air amid his ongoing rift with the club, who will need to plan for life without the 33-year-old even if their relationship can be mended.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard may not all still be at Arsenal for the 2026-27 season, and Mikel Arteta is understood to be a huge fan of Williams, in spite of his struggles this season.

However, Liverpool are rumoured to be at the head of the queue to sign Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in January, whereas Arsenal are not targeting the Cherries attacker as they balance the books.

If the Reds capture Semenyo, the door will be open for Arsenal to battle Real Madrid for Williams next summer, but they already appear to be behind Los Blancos in the race.