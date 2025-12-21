Man Utd transfer news: Antoine Semenyo 'preference' and 'second choice' revealed before £65m January battle

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 08:40 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 08:40

Antoine Semenyo's preference for a January transfer move has reportedly been revealed as four clubs strive to sign him from Bournemouth next month.

The Ghana international was on target once again in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley, scoring in back-to-back top-flight games after his strike in Monday's sensational 4-4 stalemate with Manchester United.

Semenyo's effort in the clash with the Red Devils snapped a seven-game sequence with a goal or assist in the league for the 25-year-old, who is just starting to hit form again with the January window around the corner.

The former Bristol City man is understood to possess a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract, meaning that the Cherries will be powerless to let him depart in January if a suitor stumps up that fee.

Manchester City, Man Utd, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are considered the four main contenders for Semenyo's signature next month, with Arsenal only watching from afar and Chelsea deciding against a swoop.

Antoine Semenyo preference 'revealed' amid Man Utd, City, Liverpool links

Now, The Guardian have revealed Semenyo's first and second choice for a winter move, and the attacker's preference would supposedly be a switch to Liverpool.

The reigning Premier League champions will be missing Mohamed Salah for the next few weeks while he represents Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, but there is a slim chance that he has already played his final game for the club.

Salah has been cut from Arne Slot's starting XI amid a high-profile rift between himself, the manager and the club, and clubs from the Saudi Pro League and one Big Five European league could try to prise him away from Anfield in January.

Regardless, the 33-year-old will soon enter the final 18 months of his deal and has failed to replicate his astounding output from 2024-25, so Slot has apparently identified Semenyo as the perfect long-term successor for the Golden Boot winner.

Antoine Semenyo favours Liverpool transfer as 'second choice' revealed

Whether Semenyo gets his Merseyside wish remains to be seen, as Liverpool spent an unprecedented £450m in the summer transfer window and will have to be cautious with their cash-splashing in January.

Furthermore, there is only thought to be a wafer-thin chance of Salah departing midway through the season, and any move for Semenyo may directly hinge on the Egypt international's future.

If the Reds ultimately decide against triggering the £65m clause, the report adds that Man City would be Semenyo's second choice, and contact has already been made between the Sky Blues and his agents.

Man United - whose head coach Ruben Amorim apparently plans to utilise Semenyo as a wing-back - appear to be third in the queue, while Spurs are unlikely to present a serious threat.