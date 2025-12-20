Premier League Gameweek 17
Aston Villa
Dec 21, 2025 4.30pm
Man Utd

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Aston Villa vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Aston Villa could win seven consecutive Premier League games for the first time ever when they host Manchester United in Sunday's showdown at Villa Park.

The Lions conquered West Ham United 3-2 last weekend to cement their third-placed ranking in the Premier League table, whereas the Red Devils let three leads slip in a mad-cap 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. MAN UTD

ASTON VILLA

Out: Jadon Sancho (ineligible), Pau Torres (calf), Tyrone Mings (thigh), Ross Barkley (knee)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (back), Harvey Elliott (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Konsa, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins 

MAN UTD

Out: Casemiro (suspended), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Dalot, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha; Sesko

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Manchester United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe