Team News: Aston Villa vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa could win seven consecutive Premier League games for the first time ever when they host Manchester United in Sunday's showdown at Villa Park.
The Lions conquered West Ham United 3-2 last weekend to cement their third-placed ranking in the Premier League table, whereas the Red Devils let three leads slip in a mad-cap 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
ASTON VILLA vs. MAN UTD
ASTON VILLA
Out: Jadon Sancho (ineligible), Pau Torres (calf), Tyrone Mings (thigh), Ross Barkley (knee)
Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (back), Harvey Elliott (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Konsa, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins
MAN UTD
Out: Casemiro (suspended), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Dalot, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha; Sesko