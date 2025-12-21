Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Rogers runs riot

By Ellis Stevens | 21 Dec 2025 18:29

A pair of stunners from Morgan Rogers led Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Manchester United controlled much of the first half, but it was Aston Villa who opened the scoring through a stunning Rogers strike on the brink of half-time that looked set to give the hosts the lead at the break, only for Matheus Cunha to almost immediately equalise just moments before the whistle sounded.

Rogers quickly restored Aston Villa's lead with a virtually identical finish just 13 minutes after the restart, and although both teams had chances to add to the scoring, including Cunha missing a particular opportunity of note, the Villans held on to ensure they claimed their 10th straight victory across all competitions.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A tactical change from Ruben Amorim saw Manuel Ugarte line up behind Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes in a midfield three, presumably with the intention of combatting the talented midfield three of Aston Villa - and the tweak certainly appeared to work as the Red Devils controlled much of the first 45 minutes.

There were still opportunities for Aston Villa to quickly break forward and race through the Man Utd midfield, a problem which has been persistent for Amorim's side, but they were much more composed and assured in possession, while also working much stronger in a unit during the press.

While the forced half-time substitution of Fernandes for Lisandro Martinez meant Ugarte and the Argentinian played slightly deeper than Mount, the Red Devils continued to be a threat going forward.

Although Aston Villa continued to struggle to get hold of the ball, especially in the middle of the park, Rogers proved too much to handle for Manchester United as he scored another stunner to restore the lead in the second half, and that goal proved to be the winner.

While Emery will be delighted that his side have now won 10 games across all competitions, recent matches have seen his side ride their luck at times, and the Spaniard will certainly be looking for his team's performances to improve if they are to sustain this impressive win.

As for Amorim, another encouraging performance ultimately ended in another disappointing result, and things simply have to improve for the Red Devils in the coming weeks - a story that has seemingly been talked about week after week under the Portuguese manager's reign.

ASTON VILLA VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Manchester United (45th min, Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester United)

"That is an absolute BEAUT!"



Morgan Rogers, wow. ? pic.twitter.com/OqelgKESAE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2025

Rogers that is sensational - Aston Villa lead on the brink of half-time!

John McGinn fires a lofted pass into Rogers, the midfielder manages to keep the ball in play and bursts past Leny Yoro towards the corner of the penalty area.

The attacking midfielder opens up his body and curls a stunning effort into the top right corner, giving Senne Lammens absolutely no chance.

Matheus Cunha goal vs. Aston Villa (48th min, Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United)

Matheus Cunha with a lovely finish to equalise for Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/ru9IoZfwaZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2025

Cunha fires Manchester United level almost immediately!

Matty Cash is caught in possession deep inside his own half by Patrick Dorgu, who pokes the ball through to Cunha inside the area.

Cunha curls his run around the ball to open up the shooting angle and fires a first-time effort around Emiliano Martinez into the far corner.

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Manchester United (58th min, Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United)

It's the Morgan Rogers show at Villa Park! ?



Aston Villa restore their lead just before the hour mark. pic.twitter.com/uoVE2AHwHT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 21, 2025

Rogers restores Aston Villa's lead with another beautiful goal!

Youri Tielemans' cross rebounds out to Rogers just inside the Manchester United penalty area, and the midfielder's first touch creates space to unleash a shot.

Rogers' effort curls past Lammens and into the top right corner - almost identical to his wonderful first-half effort.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MORGAN ROGERS

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Aston Villa may have been far from their best, but Rogers was certainly on form for the Villans today.

The England international single-handedly led Unai Emery's side to their 10th straight victory across all competitions, scoring a brace of almost identical wondergoals either side of half-time to seal the three points.

Despite being on the losing end, Man Utd's Ayden Heaven also deserves a mention for his performance - impressively keeping Ollie Watkins in check and taking charge of the backline at just 19-years-old.

ASTON VILLA VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Aston Villa 43%-57% Manchester United

Shots: Aston Villa 12-15 Manchester United

Shots on target: Aston Villa 4-6 Manchester United

Corners: Aston Villa 5-5 Manchester United

Fouls: Aston Villa 11-14 Manchester United

BEST STATS

This is the latest a Premier League match has seen the first goal scored (45') with both sides netting before half time since Watford vs. Chelsea on Boxing Day 2018 (46'). https://t.co/Y48MmmqRjt — Squawka (@Squawka) December 21, 2025

Morgan Rogers is only the second Aston Villa player to score twice in a Premier League game against Manchester United.



He's the first Villa player to score 2+ in back-to-back top-flight appearances since Dion Dublin in November 1998. ? pic.twitter.com/qWl5XPtLML — Squawka (@Squawka) December 21, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Aston Villa will round out 2025 by travelling to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea before returning home to face Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United host Newcastle United on Boxing Day before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.