Bruno Fernandes injury: Manchester United captain suffers blow against Aston Villa in Premier League game

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Dec 2025 18:09 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 19:49

Bruno Fernandes was withdrawn at half time by Manchester United against Aston Villa on Sunday with what looked like a hamstring injury.

The Red Devils went into the half-time interval level with their hosts at 1-1, but they returned from the break without their captain.

Fernandes looked visibly troubled by his hamstring, pulling up shortly before the whistle, though the Portuguese did continue to play for the rest of the half.

Boss Ruben Amorim took the decision to substitute him for Lisandro Martinez, and the 31-year-old could be seen hobbling back to United's bench.

A potential layoff in the winter period could prove damaging for the club's chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

How long do hamstring injuries take to heal?

While the severity and type of injury Fernandes has suffered is not yet known, there are fears that the captain could be set for an extended period on the treatment table.

The most severe hamstring injuries (Grade 3) involve a complete tear of the muscle or tendon, and surgery may be required, as well as extensive rehabilitation.

It is common for recovery to take at least eight weeks, though United will hope for a more positive outcome.

Less serious hamstring problems (Grade 2) can involve anywhere from three to six weeks on the sidelines, and if Fernandes has been fortunate, he might only be absent for anywhere between a few days and a couple of weeks (Grade 1).

Can United qualify for the Champions League?

United are already missing forward Bryan Mbeumo, who has scored the most goals in the squad in the league this season (six), due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Fernandes has scored five times and provided seven assists in the Premier League, ranking second and first in those respective categories for the Red Devils.

Amorim's side have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 outings in the top flight, while the possibility of missing vital parts of their attack could prove costly in the race for Champions League football.

Perhaps United will be forced to act in the January transfer window, though they will face a fierce fight to sign the likes of Antoine Semenyo ahead of other interested parties.