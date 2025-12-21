Ruben Amorim gives Kobbie Mainoo injury timeline as Man Utd boss explains Aston Villa absence

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 15:57

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is a notable absentee from the squad to face Aston Villa, and Ruben Amorim has now explained the youngster's omission.

With Casemiro serving a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards, fans were crying out for Amorim to finally hand Mainoo his first Premier League start of the season at Villa Park.

However, the England midfielder has not even made the matchday squad for the meeting with the Lions; instead, Manuel Ugarte will join up with Bruno Fernandes in the centre of the park.

Man United confirmed on their website that Mainoo had sustained a small injury during Saturday's training session, although the club did not go into further detail.

Ruben Amorim explains Kobbie Mainoo absence from Aston Villa-Man Utd

© Imago / Sportimage

Amorim was inevitably asked about the 20-year-old's absence during his pre-match interview with Sky Sports News, saying: "He got an injury in the last training. He went to the doctor, he's got something in his calf. We are going to assess but he's out of this game.

"It's not just for the team, but for him to have this problem, it's a reminder that we need to focus on everything we can control. He's going to be fine in a few weeks I think, I don't know."

Mainoo's problem represents yet another setback in a season of struggle for the Red Devils academy graduate, who has been a victim of the Red Devils' switch to a two-man midfield since Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag.

The midfielder's only start this season came in Man Utd's harrowing EFL Cup defeat to Grimsby Town, while all 11 of his appearances in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign have come as a substitute.

Mainoo's brother recently made headlines by wearing a 'free Kobbie Mainoo' t-shirt during Monday's 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, after the England international supposedly tried and failed to force an exit from Old Trafford in the summer.

Serie A giants Napoli are still believed to be interested in a loan move for Mainoo during the January transfer window, but it remains to be seen whether the 20-time English champions are willing to sanction his exit on a temporary basis.

Four Man Utd youngsters who could make an impact against Aston Villa

© Imago

Mainoo and the banned Casemiro are two of seven Man Utd absentees for the showdown at Villa Park, as Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are both injured, while Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Amorim's shortages have opened up spaces in the squad for a selection of young talents, and all of Bendito Mantato, Shea Lacey, Tyler Fredericson and Jack Fletcher have been named on the bench for the visitors.

Seventeen-year-old winger Mantato - regarded as one of the Red Devils' most promising talents - was an unused substitute against Athletic Bilbao in last season's Europa League semi-finals and now makes a Premier League squad for the first time.

Meanwhile, Lacey has already been on the bench four times in the Premier League this season and could make his debut alongside Fletcher, while Fredericson has made three senior appearances for Man Utd.