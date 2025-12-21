Aston Villa vs. Manchester United team news: Kobbie Mainoo decision made by Ruben Amorim for Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 21 Dec 2025 15:21 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 15:31

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has not been selected in Ruben Amorim's squad for Sunday's Premier League fixture at Aston Villa.

With Casemiro serving a suspension, the England international had been in contention to make his first top-flight start of the season.

However, there was no sign of the academy graduate when the Red Devils XI was announced for the game in the West Midlands.

Mainoo is believed to have sustained a minor injury in training on Saturday and Casemiro's place has instead gone to Manuel Ugarte.

Amorim has made a total of three changes with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo also both absent due to their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Patrick Dorgu will start at left wing-back, with Diogo Dalot switching to the right, while Benjamin Sesko returns down the centre of the attack.

Aston Vila receive injury boost for Man United game

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is able to recall goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to his starting lineup.

Martinez has struggled with a minor injury issue of late, but the Argentina international has replaced Marco Bizot between the sticks.

Despite his late call-up to the Africa Cup of Nations, Evann Guessand has been named on the substitutes' bench.

Emery has retained the same outfield players from the 3-2 win at West Ham United, the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Donyell Malen having to settle for spots among the replacements.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara,; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Digne, Garcia, Routh, Bogarde, Hemmings, Buendia, Malen, Guessand

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Cunah, Mount; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Fredericson, Malacia, Mantato, Martinez, J.Fletcher, Lacey, Zirkzee