Bruno Fernandes chasing Premier League assist record and Ryan Giggs's 22-year Man Utd feat in Aston Villa clash

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 07:54

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will be bidding to write another chapter of Premier League history in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Red Devils travel to the West Midlands for Sunday's solitary Premier League offering, in which Ruben Amorim will be deprived of Africa Cup of Nations trio Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo.

Replacing the former and latter may be a tall order for the visitors, but Amorim can at least call upon an in-form Fernandes, who has been increasingly influential for Man Utd over the past few weeks.

After managing a combined two goals and one assist in his first nine Premier League appearances of the season, Fernandes has scored three goals and set up six more from his last eight outings in England's top flight.

The Portugal international both scored and set up Casemiro in Monday's frenetic 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, and he has remarkably supplied at least one assist in each of his last five Premier League away matches.

Aston Villa vs. Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes bidding to set new Premier League record

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Fernandes also provide a helper on Sunday, he will become the first player ever to register an assist in six consecutive Premier League away games.

The 31-year-old is already part of a five-strong exclusive club of players to set up a goal in five straight Premier League away matches, joining Muzzy Izzet, Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Deulofeu and Mohamed Salah in that party during Man Utd's 4-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fernandes also bagged a brace in that Molineux mauling two gameweeks ago, meaning that he has also scored and assisted in each of his last two Premier League matches; only one man has done so in three on the bounce for Man Utd.

That man is Ryan Giggs, who registered a goal and assist in three consecutive top-flight games in the 2002-03 season, achieving the feat against Liverpool, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Could Bruno Fernandes change position in Aston Villa vs. Man Utd?

© Imago / Mark Pain

With Mbeumo and Diallo away at the AFCON for the next few weeks, the door may be open for Fernandes to return to a more offensive midfield role after spending the first few months of the season alongside Casemiro.

Amorim's use of the former Sporting Lisbon playmaker has been criticised, but he has proven increasingly effective from his current position in recent weeks, having often been given licence to join the attack.

The Red Devils can also now call upon Benjamin Sesko once again following his recovery from a knee injury, so the Slovenian is the most likely option to join Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha in the final third.

Furthermore, Casemiro is suspended for the trip to Villa due to yellow-card accumulation, so Amorim is unlikely to completely overhaul his midfield by starting the out-of-favour Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte together.

As a result, Fernandes should be retained in central midfield for at least one more game, but Amorim will have a huge decision to make if Man Utd suffer another attacking injury during the AFCON.