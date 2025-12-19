Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 19 Dec 2025 14:32 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 15:00

Sunday's sole Premier League fixture is a particularly mouthwatering one, as title contenders Aston Villa and top-four outsiders Manchester United collide in the West Midlands.

The Lions are seeking a terrific 10th straight victory across all competitions this weekend, while the Red Devils endeavour to stretch their respectable unbeaten run to five games in the top flight.

Match preview

Steering clear of the chasing pack in the race for Champions League football, Aston Villa have undoubtedly forced their way into the Premier League title conversation during their unforeseen winning streak, whether Unai Emery will be willing to admit it or not.

The Villans had to do it the hard way at the London Stadium last weekend, but thanks to the majestic Morgan Rogers, Villa left West Ham United's ground with a 3-2 comeback win under their belts to stay within touching distance of the top two.

At the time of writing, the hosts only have a one-point deficit to Manchester City and a three-point gap to leaders Arsenal, meaning that results going their way this weekend could catapult them to the top of the Premier League table for Christmas Day.

That scenario is perhaps far-fetched given the Lions' inferior goal difference to the Gunners and Sky Blues too, but the top two cannot match Emery's men for form, as Aston Villa aim to match an astounding 111-year feat.

Indeed, victory this weekend would mark the first time since 1914 that the hosts have won 10 consecutive fixtures in all competitions, as well as representing the first time ever that they have won seven straight Premier League games - they last won a septet of consecutive top-flight matches in 1990.

Aston Villa aim for a seventh straight Premier League win against a team who appropriately sit seven points further back in the top-flight rankings, although the Red Devils faithful will no doubt feel that the gap should only be five after the frenetic events of Monday night.

Man United preserved their outstanding home record against Bournemouth - they are yet to lose a Premier League home match after going into the half-time break with the lead - but Ruben Amorim's men let three separate advantages slip in an eight-goal extravaganza.

Scoring four goals in back-to-back games - after the demolition of Wolverhampton Wanderers - would ordinarily serve as hope for the immediate future, but with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo about to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations, pessimism may reign over optimism after a dreadful defensive performance.

Amorim's men nevertheless remain within touching distance of the top four before the start of gameweek 17, and they have been nothing if not entertaining on the road of late, both scoring and conceding in each of their last six Premier League away matches.

Villa Park has often been a happy haunt for Man Utd too - their 18 Premier League wins at the ground is their second-most against a single opponent away from home in the competition behind Everton (19) - but Emery masterminded the Lions' last victory over the Red Devils on home soil as recently as 2022.

Aston Villa Premier League form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Manchester United Premier League form:

D

L

W

D

W

D

Team News

Heavily linked with Manchester United over the summer, Villa number one Emiliano Martinez has missed the Lions' last two matches with a back injury, but he is feeling "much better" and may be in with a shot of returning here.

However, Pau Torres (calf), Tyrone Mings (thigh) and Ross Barkley (knee) remain on the sidelines, while Harvey Elliott has been struggling with illness and Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club.

Emery would not have been expected to start the latter two even if they were available to play, though, and he should once again call upon ex-Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof to fill the Torres void.

From ex-Red Devils defenders to current Red Devils defenders, neither Matthijs de Ligt (back) nor Harry Maguire (thigh) will return just yet for the visitors, who are also missing AFCON-bound Noussair Mazraoui alongside Mbeumo and Diallo.

Diallo and Mazraoui's absences open up a spot for Patrick Dorgu to return to the side, with Diogo Dalot shifting across to right wing-back, while Benjamin Sesko - recently back from a knee problem - should deputise for Mbeumo up front.

Amorim must also find solutions to Casemiro's yellow-card suspension, so Kobbie Mainoo may belatedly earn a first Premier League start of the season, unless the manager throws a Manuel Ugarte-sized curveball.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Lindelof, Konsa, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Dalot, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha; Sesko

We say: Aston Villa 3-2 Manchester United

With Villa sharing 18 goals across their last four matches and Man Utd demonstrating a propensity for high-scoring affairs away from home, the West Midlands nets will surely bulge several times during a frantic festive battle.

The visitors are missing three critical components in Casemiro, Diallo and Mbeumo, though, and also taking the Villa Park factor into account, Emery's men should be in seventh heaven as Man Utd's unbeaten run comes to an end.

