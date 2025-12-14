West Ham United 2-3 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Morgan Rogers masterclass leads Villans to three points

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Dec 2025 15:59

A Morgan Rogers-inspired Aston Villa twice came from behind to seal a 3-2 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

An electric first half saw Mateus Fernandes swiftly put West Ham United into the lead inside 30 seconds, but Aston Villa quickly struck back as Konstantinos Mavropanos converted into the back of his own net just eight minutes later.

While the Villans dominated the proceedings from then on, West Ham were able to effectively limit their chances, and it was the Hammers who found the next goal against the run of play as Jarrod Bowen redirected Freddie Potts' effort into the net, with the hosts retaining their lead going into the break.

However, West Ham's lead did not last long after the restart as Morgan Rogers swiftly equalised, and the Aston Villa man scored once again late in the game with a stunning looping strike to seal all three points for the Villans, closing the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

West Ham rarely press high up the pitch against superior opposition, but that was exactly what they did early in the match as they quickly caught Aston Villa in possession just outside the penalty area, with Fernandes going on to score the opener.

However, West Ham rarely deployed the high press for much of the remainder of the game, largely allowing Aston Villa plenty of space in possession, and that certainly came back to haunt them.

That was especially evident in Rogers' late winner for Aston Villa, as Victor Lindelof was given plenty of time to pick out the attacking midfielder, while Rogers himself had space and time to move forward before unleashing his effort into the top left corner.

The manner of that goal and the defeat as a whole will disappoint Nuno Espirito Santo, especially given West Ham twice took the lead throughout the 90 minutes, but they were ultimately unable to hold onto the three points as they suffered yet another defeat.

In stark contrast, Unai Emery will be delighted with the fight and determination on display from his side to twice come from behind and eventually seal all three points.

While the Spanish manager has been reluctant to agree that his side are in the title race this term, yet another victory leaves them just three points behind current leaders Arsenal, and their current streak of results certainly suggests they could challenge for top spot.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Mateus Fernandes goal vs. Aston Villa (1st min, West Ham United 1-0 Aston Villa)

Mateus Fernandes gives West Ham the lead inside 30 seconds!

What a start for West Ham - Fernandes fires them into a lead in 30 seconds!

West Ham are pressing Aston Villa high up the pitch, and Ezri Konsa loses control of the ball just outside the penalty area, allowing Fernandes to steal possession.

Fernandes steps into the box and smashes his effort over Marco Bizot and into the far top corner - the perfect start for West Ham.

Konstantinos Mavropanos own-goal vs. West Ham United (9th min, West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa)

Aston Villa hit back!



Aston Villa hit back!

What a start here at the London Stadium!

Aston Villa are already level - Mavropanos turns the ball into his own net!

Aston Villa work the ball out wide to John McGinn on the right wing, the midfielder cuts onto his left foot and curls a cross into the middle of the box.

Ollie Watkins makes a darting run towards the front post with Mavropanos attempting to challenge, and the ball bounces off the defenders head and finds the top right corner.

Jarrod Bowen goal vs. Aston Villa (24th min, West Ham United 2-1 Aston Villa)

West Ham are back in front!



West Ham are back in front!

Jarrod Bowen diverts the ball home!

Bowen restores West Ham United's lead!

West Ham are calling for a penalty for a suspected handball, but El Hadji Malick Diouf stays alive and delivers another dangerous cross into the area.

The initial delivery is headed clear to the edge of the area, where Freddie Potts strikes towards goal, and Bowen is lurking inside the six-yard box to redirect the ball into the back of the net with his right foot.

Morgan Rogers goal vs. West Ham United (50th min, West Ham United 2-2 Aston Villa)

A composed touch and finish from Morgan Rogers to put Aston Villa level again!

Aston Villa are level again! Rogers this time with the goal!

The ball is fed to Youri Tielemans in space on the right flank, and the Belgian picks out Rogers just outside the six-yard box with a curling delivery.

Rogers superbly brings the ball under control with his first touch and has plenty of time and space to compose himself and find the bottom left corner with his shot.

Morgan Rogers goal vs. West Ham United (79th min, West Ham United 2-3 Aston Villa)

Aston Villa have turned it around!



Aston Villa have turned it around!

A wonderstrike from Morgan Rogers!

What a hit from Rogers! Aston Villa have the lead!

Lindelof threads the ball through to Rogers inside the West Ham half, the midfielder takes the ball forward and lines up his strike.

Rogers fires a side-footed, looping effort over Alphonse Areola and into the top left corner - a simply sensational strike!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MORGAN ROGERS

Rogers was rather quiet in the first 45 minutes, but the attacking midfielder rose to the occasion in the second half and inspired a superb Aston Villa comeback.

Rogers showed great composure to score his first and Aston Villa's second equaliser, while his second was absolutely sensational, picking out the top corner with a beautiful strike from range.

While it was far from a vintage Aston Villa performance, the Rogers-inspired victory secures yet another three points as they continue marching forward.

WEST HAM UNITED VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: West Ham United 41%-59% Aston Villa

Shots: West Ham United 10-7 Aston Villa

Shots on target: West Ham United 3-4 Aston Villa

Corners: West Ham United 5-3 Aston Villa

Fouls: West Ham United 18-13 Aston Villa

WHAT NEXT?

West Ham United's difficult run of fixtures continues next weekend as the Hammers are set to travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa's challenging run of fixtures to end the year begins when they host Manchester United on Sunday, followed by meetings with Chelsea and Arsenal.