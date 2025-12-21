Preview: Egypt vs. Zimbabwe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Dec 2025 05:35 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 05:36

Egypt begin their quest for an eighth Africa Cup of Nations title with Group B’s opener against Zimbabwe at Adrar Stadium on Monday.

Hossam Hassan’s team are one of the pre-tournament favourites, and the Pharaohs will aim to avoid coming unstuck against the Warriors, who could surprise with the element of unpredictability, having just switched manager, with Mario Marinica replacing Michael Nees last month.

Match preview

Since winning their seventh African title in Luanda 15 years ago, Egypt have not added to their record number of victories, but it has not been for the want of trying.

The Pharaohs have made it to two finals — in 2017 and 2021 — only to fall to Cameroon and Senegal on both occasions, despite scoring first against the Indomitable Lions in the former and getting a let-off after Gabaski’s penalty save to deny Sadio Mane early doors in the latter.

Three-time champion Hassan is now in situ as manager of the continent’s most decorated side, aiming to bring home the title he claimed in 1986, 1998 and 2006, the latter of which was the first in Egypt’s historic three-peat.

While there is undoubted pressure on host nation Morocco, the seven-time winners enter this year’s finals carrying a weight of expectation on their shoulders, especially as the tournament is being held on North African soil.

The burden has probably never been heavier at this edition for Mohamed Salah, the nation’s captain and talisman, who enters AFCON 2025 — his fifth overall and third as captain — knowing this could be his last chance to seal his legacy in African football.

The 33-year-old was part of the group that came close at AFCONs 2017 and 2021, the latter as captain, and he hopes to be third time lucky on the continent this time to put all his Liverpool turbulence behind him.

© Imago

Nevertheless, Egypt must not look that far ahead, especially as they face a Zimbabwe side fresh off a managerial change after Marinica replaced Nees.

The Warriors’ change before the tournament’s start could go either way: they could shock and awe under a new tactical plan or could flounder spectacularly on their sixth appearance at the finals.

While it remains to be seen how they fare, logic points to Zimbabwe struggling at the continental showpiece, having barely pulled up trees in qualifying for the tournament.

They fired blanks in their first two matches and needed a Khama Billiat penalty to defeat Namibia on matchday three, suggesting some challenges in creating chances.

Strikingly, two of their six in qualifying came from 12 yards, and while their three clean sheets, including against five-time champions Cameroon, bode well in tournament football, the Warriors will need to defend well and make the most of opportunities created to add to their three overall AFCON wins.

Egypt form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

D

W

Zimbabwe form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago

While Salah is the team’s talisman, Trezeguet outscored the captain in qualifying, notching four to the former’s two and the former Aston Villa man could have a big say for the Pharaohs.

Hassan has a decision to make up top with Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed competing for a starting berth; Mohamed scored four times at AFCON 2023, underlining his expertise in tournament football.

While veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was not involved in 2017, he was part of the group that competed at AFCON 2021, although a muscle injury prevented him from completing the tournament.

Now 37, this might be his final chance to claim continental joy, having had continental joy at club level with Al Ahly, winning the CAF Champions League four times.

Walter Musona, Zimbabwe’s two-goal man in qualifying, is not part of the Warriors’ 28-player group, but team captain Knowledge Musona is undeniably in the squad.

At 35, the skipper has scored 26 times in 53 appearances for his nation and should start in one of his final AFCON appearances, along with Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in the middle of the park.

Apart from Musona, only Prince Dube and Tawanda Chirewa have netted more than once for the Warriors, placing untold responsibility on the trio to deliver the goods for Marinica’s team.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El Shenawy; Hany, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hamdi; Fathy, Ateya, Zizo; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet

Zimbabwe possible starting lineup:

Chipezeze; Murwira, Garananga, Hadebe, Lunga; Nakamba, Fabisch, Musona; Chirewa, Dube, Maswanhise

We say: Egypt 2-0 Zimbabwe

While Zimbabwe could surprise Egypt early doors with new patterns of play and may be hard to break down, the Pharaohs have significantly superior match-winning quality.

Therefore, a routine victory could be on the cards for the seven-time champions, who are expected to hand the Warriors their 11th AFCON defeat in Agadir.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.