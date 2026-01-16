Preview: Egypt vs. Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jan 2026 05:14

Fresh off disappointing semi-final heartbreaks at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt and Nigeria must go again in Saturday’s third place playoff match in Casablanca.

The Pharaohs fell to a 1-0 loss against Senegal in the last four, while Nigeria took tournament hosts Morocco to penalties in the second semi-final, only to suffer disappointment in the shootout in Rabat.

Match preview

Egypt’s aspiration going into the 2025 Cup of Nations was to secure their eighth continental title, the first since 2010.

Although performances were somewhat inconsistent, Hossam Hassan’s team still managed to beat Benin 3-1 after extra time and overcame Ivory Coast 3-2 in the quarter-finals, arguably their best showing in the tournament.

Facing Senegal in the semi-finals required the Pharaohs to perform at their best to beat one of the top teams in the competition; however, they were undone by the Lions of Teranga.

When a dull last-four match seemed headed for extra time, Sadio Mane struck with a piledriver in the 78th minute to beat Mohamed El Shenawy, and the Pharaohs were unable to respond after falling behind.

That defeat ended Egypt’s and Mohamed Salah’s dream of claiming the AFCON title, and they must recover quickly for the weekend’s fixture to at least claim the bronze medal.

Historically, Nigeria have dominated this fixture, boasting a 100% record in eight previous encounters of this kind.

However, like Egypt, they harboured ambitions to win the title, but Morocco eliminated the three-time African champions in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Morocco match marked the first time Nigeria failed to score at AFCON 2025, an untimely loss of their attacking rhythm, even though they were hindered by some very questionable refereeing against the Atlas Lions.

Nonetheless, they took the host nation to penalties and should have done better against Walid Regragui’s team in Rabat, where they failed to take the lead in the shootout after Stanley Nwabali saved Hamza Igamane’s penalty.

Samuel Chukwueze missed the very next kick to keep the shootout level, and a subsequent miss by Bruno Onyemaechi left Youssef En-Nesyri with the task of scoring from 12 yards to send Morocco into the final.

En-Nesyri succeeded, and Nigeria now head into the playoff match for third place, still reeling from disappointment but keen to extend their unbeaten run in such fixtures to nine.

Team News

Hossam Abdelmaguid is suspended after accumulating yellow cards, while Mohamed Hamdy sustained a serious knee injury against Benin in the round of 16, ruling him out for an extended period.

Salah is Egypt’s top scorer at the finals with four goals, but the Liverpool forward may not feature on Saturday, leaving the attacking burden to Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed and Trezeguet.

Calvin Bassey, who was questionably booked against Morocco, is suspended for Saturday, while Cyriel Dessers is absent due to a thigh injury; however, Wilfred Ndidi returns from suspension after missing the semi-final loss against Morocco.

Osimhen’s participation remains uncertain after Eric Chelle revealed the forward was carrying an ankle injury, which forced him off before the shootout against Morocco.

If the Galatasaray star misses out, the responsibility falls on Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams and Paul Onuachu, with the latter two leading the attack and Lookman behind them in the hole.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Ashour, Fathy; Marmoush; Trezeguet, Mohamed

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel; Ajayi, Awaziem, Sanusi; Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi; Lookman; Adams, Onuachu

We say: Egypt 0-1 Nigeria

Although Osimhen’s potential absence significantly diminishes Nigeria’s attacking threat, the Super Eagles have demonstrated that they possess other capable match-winners during the Cup of Nations.

That should serve them well against Egypt, as they aim to claim the bronze medal at the expense of the Pharaohs, securing a ninth victory in a match of this kind.