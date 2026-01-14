Nigeria (2) 0-0 (4) Morocco: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Atlas Lions seal spot in AFCON final

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Jan 2026 23:03 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 23:05

Morocco booked their place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final with a 4-2 penalty victory over Nigeria after a hard-fought semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Morocco dominated the opening half, with six shots to Nigeria's one, and came closest to opening the scoring when Brahim Diaz's effort flew past the post, but the Super Eagles were able to stay level going into the break.

While Nigeria grew into the match in the second half, the deadlock remained unbroken at full-time, sending the tie to extra-time, and after an additional 30 minutes, Morocco and the Super Eagles could still not be split.

A nervy penalty shootout awaited, and after Hamza Igamane missed the first strike, Bono made two saves to give Youssef En-Nesyri the chance to seal the win for Morocco, and the striker made no mistake, sealing the Atlas Lions' place in the final against Senegal on Sunday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Morocco were the better side for a majority of tonight's match, expertly nullifying Nigeria's attacking threat for much of the encounter, while also demonstrating their own quality in the attacking third, albeit unable to find the back of the net.

The Atlas Lions were particularly dangerous down the left flank, where the winger, wider midfielder and full-back were able to play intricate combinations to open up space and cause the Nigeria defence plenty of problems.

However, the Super Eagles were able to hold on and send the game to penalties, but it was heartbreak once again for Nigeria, who were ultimately unable to avenge their 2023 AFCON final defeat as they lost on penalties to the home nation.

NIGERIA VS. MOROCCO HIGHLIGHTS

Nigeria (2) 0-0 (4) Morocco (Youssef En-Nesyri penalty)

Morocco have done it, En-Nesyri sends the host nation into the final!

The striker steps up with the chance to secure Morocco's place in the final against Senegal, and En-Nesyri makes no mistakes, finishing past the helpless Stanley Nwabali into the bottom left corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BONO

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

In a hard-fought clash that ended goalless after 120 minutes, Bono proved the difference for Morocco in the penalty shootout.

The goalkeeper made two saves to give En-Nesyri the chance to seal the win with Morocco's fifth spot-kick, and while the striker will take the glory, Bono deserves the credit.

NIGERIA VS. MOROCCO MATCH STATS

Possession: Nigeria 51%-49% Morocco

Shots: Nigeria 2-16 Morocco

Shots on target: Nigeria 1-5 Morocco

Corners: Nigeria 1-5 Morocco

Fouls: Nigeria 29-22 Morocco

BEST STATS

2 - Nigeria's 2 shots tonight is their lowest total in an AFCON match since Opta records began; their last shot of the game came in the 51st minute. Mute. pic.twitter.com/W2VykGMxLh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Morocco's penalty victory means they join Senegal, who beat Egypt in the other semi-final, in the AFCON final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will compete against Egypt for the chance to secure third place at the tournament.