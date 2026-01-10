Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Mohamed Salah's Egypt vs. Amad Diallo's Ivory Coast

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 06:00 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 06:00

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues on Saturday, with the last two quarter-finals taking place.

Mohamed Salah's Egypt and Amad Diallo's Ivory Coast will lock horns for a spot in the final four, while Algeria and Nigeria will also go head-to-head in the last eight.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's AFCON games.

The boys have been separated from the men at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and the heavyweights must now take each other on as Algeria and Nigeria go head-to-head in Saturday evening’s quarter-final at Marrakech Stadium.

All teams remaining at this stage are also the eight highest-ranked sides in the competition according to the current FIFA World Rankings, with the Desert Warriors sitting 34th globally and third on the continent, while the Super Eagles are placed 38th and fifth, respectively.

We say: Algeria 1-2 Nigeria

This is a finely balanced contest between the only two sides to have won all four of their matches so far, also pitting the tournament’s tightest defence against its most prolific attack.

With goals expected at both ends, Nigeria’s attacking firepower could prove decisive, and we are backing the Super Eagles to edge a narrow victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Algeria vs. Nigeria, including team news and predicted lineups

Egypt and Ivory Coast will clash at Stade Adrar in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The latter are the current champions, and they will be keen to retain their continental title when they face the Pharaohs in this year’s competition.

We say: Egypt 1-2 Ivory Coast

While Egypt have a rich history in the Africa Cup of Nations, and the talent of Mohamed Salah to boot, Ivory Coast have the momentum, and that could serve as a confidence booster for Emerse Fae’s team.

Therefore, we are backing the West Africans to claim a 2-1 win this weekend in Agadir.

> Click here to read our full preview for Egypt vs. Ivory Coast, including team news and predicted lineups