Preview: Algeria vs Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 08 Jan 2026 23:52

The boys have been separated from the men at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and the heavyweights must now take each other on as Algeria and Nigeria go head-to-head in Saturday evening’s quarter-final at Marrakech Stadium.

All teams remaining at this stage are also the eight highest-ranked sides in the competition according to the current FIFA World Rankings, with the Desert Warriors sitting 34th globally and third on the continent, while the Super Eagles are placed 38th and fifth, respectively.

Match preview

Despite disappointing group-stage exits in the previous two AFCON editions, Algeria were tipped as one of the favourites to lift the trophy this time around, and the 2019 champions have left little to chance.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men breezed through the opening phase by winning all three matches, netting seven goals and conceding just once across victories over Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea to finish top of their group.

Algeria’s round-of-16 clash with DR Congo presented them with their sternest test so far, but the Desert Warriors rose to the occasion, securing a 1-0 win in dramatic fashion after extra time as Adil Boulbina’s 119th-minute strike proved decisive.

That strong showing has contributed to an impressive run of 11 wins from the last 14 matches across all competitions, with the two-time continental champions' only defeat in that stretch coming via a penalty shoot-out against the United Arab Emirates in the FIFA Arab Cup.

However, despite their momentum, there will be a note of caution heading into Saturday’s clash, as Algeria have fallen at this very stage in four of their last six AFCON knockout appearances.

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Progressing beyond the quarter-finals has rarely been an issue for Nigeria, who have reached at least the semi-finals in 15 of their previous 20 AFCON participations, including the last edition, where they finished runners-up.

Looking to make amends for that near miss — and the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup — lifting the continental crown would go a long way for the Super Eagles, who have gone about that ambition in impressive fashion so far.

Eric Chelle’s men have won all four of their matches at this tournament, scoring a competition-high 12 goals and conceding four, though Nigeria’s round-of-16 victory over Mozambique marked their first clean sheet of the campaign.

The three-time AFCON champions made light work of their opponent in that encounter, netting four times through a Victor Osimhen brace and strikes from Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.

That victory, however, was slightly overshadowed by an on-field fracas involving Osimhen, Lookman and Bruno Onyemaechi, though the Super Eagles are reported to have put the incident behind them ahead of a stern test against familiar foes.

Nigeria are winless in their last four meetings with Algeria, losing the most recent three, including a 2–1 defeat in the 2019 AFCON semi-finals, with the other two losses coming in friendly encounters in 2020 and 2022.



Algeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

W

W

W

Algeria form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

W

Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

W

W

W

Nigeria form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Algeria are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who was forced off against DR Congo, leaving his availability in doubt.

Jaouen Hadjam, who missed the last two games after picking up an injury against Burkina Faso, could return, with reports suggesting he required around a week to recover, while Anis Hadj Moussa is likely to be unavailable for the remainder of the tournament due to fitness issues.

Boulbina is pushing for a start after his decisive strike last time out, while Riyad Mahrez is in contention for the Golden Boot, having netted three times — one fewer than Morocco’s Brahim Diaz.

Nigeria’s Lookman and Osimhen are also tied on three goals, while Alexander Iwobi will be tasked with providing creativity in midfield.

The Super Eagles appear to have a fully fit squad, meaning Chelle is likely to retain his preferred 4-4-2 diamond and the lineup deployed against Mozambique and Tunisia.

Stanley Nwabali should continue in goal, shielded by Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Onyemaechi, with captain Wilfred Ndidi sitting at the base of midfield.

Frank Onyeka is expected to operate from the right side, with Lookman supporting a front two of Osimhen and Adams.



Algeria possible starting lineup:

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait Nouri; Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Chaibi; Mahrez, Amoura, Maza

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi; Lookman; Osimhen, Adams

We say: Algeria 1-2 Nigeria

This is a finely balanced contest between the only two sides to have won all four of their matches so far, also pitting the tournament’s tightest defence against its most prolific attack.

With goals expected at both ends, Nigeria’s attacking firepower could prove decisive, and we are backing the Super Eagles to edge a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.