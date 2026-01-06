Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 predictions including Algeria vs. DR Congo

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Jan 2026 06:00

Having delivered a stunning performance in a 4-0 victory over Mozambique at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria headlined Monday's games, which also saw Mohamed Salah score for the third time as Egypt finally outlasted Benin in extra time.

Next up: Tuesday's fixtures at the finals feature Riyad Mahrez's Algeria facing a resilient DR Congo side, while defending champions Ivory Coast take on Burkina Faso, aiming to maintain their unbeaten run in the continental tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Tuesday's AFCON round of 16 fixtures.

Algeria vs. DR Congo (4pm)

© Imago

Algeria face Congo DR at Stade Prince Moulay Hassan on Tuesday for a quarter-final spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both teams were impressive during the group stages as the Fennec Foxes finished top of Group E with a 100% record, while their opponents picked up seven points from a possible nine.

We Say: Algeria 2-1 DR Congo

With qualification already in the bag, both teams could afford to rest several key stars for their respective group-stage finales.

Consequently, expectations are high for a cracking contest in Rabat. We fancy Algeria to get the job done, powered by their superior attacking unit.

> Click here to read our full preview for Algeria vs. DR Congo, including team news and predicted lineups

Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso (7pm)

© Imago / DeFodi Images

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 fixture between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso is scheduled for Tuesday, January 6 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco.

The match pits two West African neighbours against each other in what will be a high-stakes knockout encounter, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals of Africa’s premier international football tournament.

We say: Ivory Coast 2-1 Burkina Faso

This round of 16 fixture is expected to be finely balanced, with both sides showing organisation and resilience during the group stage, although Ivory Coast’s status as defending champions and their unbeaten run at the tournament gives them a slight edge.

Burkina Faso’s disciplined structure and capacity to manage tight encounters should ensure a competitive contest, but a narrow Ivory Coast victory appears a reasonable projection, with the possibility of extra time remaining a realistic outcome given the closeness between the teams.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ivory Coast vs. Burkina Faso, including team news and predicted lineups