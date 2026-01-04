Preview: Preview: Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 04 Jan 2026 22:07

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 fixture between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso is scheduled for Tuesday, 6 January 2026, at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco.

The match pits two West African neighbours against each other in what will be a high-stakes knockout encounter, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals of Africa’s premier international football tournament.

Match preview

Ivory Coast’s group stage campaign at AFCON 2025 combined controlled beginnings and dramatic conclusions, as the Elephants opened Group F on 24 December 2025 with a 1-0 victory over Mozambique courtesy of an early second-half strike from Amad Diallo, giving coach Emerse Fae’s side a positive start and underlining their ability to manage tight contests.

The holders followed that up on 28 December 2025 with a 1-1 draw against Cameroon, a match in which Diallo again made an impact by scoring the opener before Cameroon equalised, as the Elephants demonstrated tactical discipline by balancing possession with defensive organisation against a physically strong opponent.

Ivory Coast’s final group match on 31 December 2025 proved the most dramatic, as they recovered from an early 2-0 deficit against Gabon inside the opening 21 minutes through goals from Guelor Kanga and Denis Bouanga, before Jean-Philippe Krasso struck before halftime and late goals from Evann Guessand and Bazoumana Toure, the latter in stoppage time, sealed a 3-2 comeback win that secured top spot in Group F on goal difference.

Historically, Cote d’Ivoire boast a strong AFCON pedigree as three-time champions who consistently progress deep into the tournament, a record reinforced by an ongoing seven-match unbeaten run at AFCON finals that includes four victories.

A central storyline surrounds head coach Fae, who assumed the role during the 2023 AFCON in home soil and has since guided his side with tactical discipline and calculated in-game adjustments, with his handling of both narrow group-stage encounters and momentum shifts, such as the comeback against Gabon, highlighting a blend of resilience and tactical intelligence.

In head-to-head terms, Ivory Coast have met Burkina Faso 20 times across all competitions and hold the historical advantage with nine wins to Burkina Faso’s three alongside eight draws, while remaining unbeaten in their two previous AFCON finals meetings, drawing in 2010 and winning 2-0 in 2012, with this fixture marking their first knockout-stage meeting at the tournament.

Burkina Faso’s route to the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 featured steady progress in Group E, beginning on 24 December 2025 with a 2-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea in which Lassina Traore was among the scorers, a competitive performance that highlighted the Stallions’ ability to respond under pressure and set a positive tone for coach Brama Traore’s side.

Their second group match on 28 December 2025 ended in a 1-0 defeat to Algeria, but despite the result, the Stallions delivered a tactically disciplined display marked by organised defending and purposeful transitions against the eventual group winners.

Traore’s team confirmed second place in Group E on 31 December 2025 with a controlled 2-0 win over Sudan, as goals from Lassina Traore and Arsene Kouassi secured qualification for the knockout rounds and demonstrated their capacity to manage matches when playing on the front foot.

From a historical AFCON perspective, Burkina Faso have established themselves as regular contenders in recent tournaments, highlighted by a runner-up finish in 2013 and consistent progression beyond the group stage, reflecting a competitive squad capable of challenging stronger opponents when tactical discipline and transitional pace align.

Historically, Burkina Faso have faced Ivory Coast only twice at AFCON, both meetings coming in the group stage, and remain without a knockout victory against the Elephants, while their wider competitive record against Cote d’Ivoire features closely contested encounters across qualifiers and friendlies, with the Stallions aiming to alter that trend in Marrakech.

Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations form:

WDW

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

WLWWDW

Burkina Faso Africa Cup of Nations form:

WLW

Burkina Faso form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Team News

Ivory Coast have a clean bill of health ahead of this fixture after coach Emerse Fae rotated his squad in the final group match against Gabon, making 10 changes from the side that drew with Cameroon in their second group game.

Yahia Fofana is expected to return in goal alongside Guela Doue, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka and Ghislain Konan in defence, while Ibrahim Sangare, Seko Fofana and Franck Kessie are set to form the midfield, with Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande and Evann Guessand all pushing for returns to the starting XI.

For Burkina Faso, goalkeeper Herve Koffi was forced off at halftime during the 2-0 group-stage win over Sudan after sustaining a right thigh injury and was replaced by Kilian Nikiema, leaving the Angers SCO shot-stopper a doubt for the Round of 16 clash with Ivory Coast.

Cyriaque Irie also remains a doubt for the knockout tie after being substituted during Burkina Faso’s final group match against Sudan with a suspected injury.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup

Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, I. Sangare, Fofana; Diallo, Y. Diomande, Guessand

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup

Koffi; Yago, Dayo, Tapsoba, Kouassi; Oueraogo, Sangare, Toure; B. Traore, Ouattara; Kabore

We say: Ivory Coast 2-1 Burkina Faso

This Round of 16 fixture is expected to be finely balanced, with both sides showing organisation and resilience during the group stage, although Ivory Coast’s status as defending champions and their unbeaten run at the tournament gives them a slight edge.

Burkina Faso’s disciplined structure and capacity to manage tight encounters should ensure a competitive contest, but a narrow Ivory Coast victory appears a reasonable projection, with the possibility of extra time remaining a realistic outcome given the closeness between the teams.

