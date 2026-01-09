Hossam Hassan faces selection dilemma after injury setbacks: Egypt’s predicted XI against Ivory Coast

By Ademola Adediji | 09 Jan 2026 08:31

Egypt claimed a 3-1 victory over Benin to book their place in the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations, but the win came with casualties, as two integral partof the starting XI.

Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan was taken off against the West Africans, with reports suggesting that he may have suffered an ankle injury.

Even more disappointing is the fact that defender Mohamed Hamdi has been ruled out of the rest of the competition after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

As a consequence, Hossam Hassan will be forced to make changes to his starting XI when they face Ivory Coast on Saturday.

However, the regulars who are fit are expected to retain their places in their quarter-final clash against Ivory Coast.

Mohamed El Shenawy is certain to keep his place in goal, with the quartet of Ahmed Fatouh, Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim and Mohamed Hany providing cover for him.

In midfield, Ibrahim Adel, Fathi Hamdi and Marwan Attia should form the trio in the middle of the park.

Up front, the legendary Mohamed Salah will be handed the responsibility of leading the attack, with support from Emam Ashour and Omar Marmoush.



Egypt’s possible starting lineup: El Shenawy; Fatouh, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hany; Adel, Fathy, Attia; Ashour, Marmoush, Salah