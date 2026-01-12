Senegal vs. Egypt: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

By Anthony Nolan | 12 Jan 2026 03:17 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 04:46

The Tangier Grand Stadium will be the backdrop for a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday, when Senegal face off against Egypt.

Pape Thiaw's Lions of Teranga overcame 10-man Mali 1-0 in their quarter-final on Friday to reach this stage.

As for Hossam Hassan's Pharaohs, they eliminated holders Ivory Coast with a tense 3-2 victory in the quarters on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's AFCON semi-final between Senegal and Egypt.

What time does Senegal vs. Egypt kick off?

This match will kick off at 5:00pm on Wednesday, January 14 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Senegal vs. Egypt being played?

The semi-finalists will clash at the Tangier Grand Stadium, the 75,500-capacity venue where Senegal have already won three times this tournament, including at the quarter-final stage.

How to watch Senegal vs. Egypt in the UK

TV channel

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on the E4 TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can stream the game via Channel 4 app and website, as the provider has exclusive rights to show every AFCON fixture for UK audiences.

Highlights

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Channel 4 Sports YouTube channel later in the evening.

What is at stake in Senegal vs. Egypt?

This semi-final is a repeat of the 2022 AFCON final that saw Senegal win 5-4 on penalties, and Egypt will be looking to exact revenge this week.

The headlines for the contest will surely revolve around the showdown between former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and current Reds winger Mohamed Salah, both of whom are aiming to lead their nations to glory.

Salah in particular will be desperate to get his hands on the trophy in order to add to his legacy, having lost out in two finals already with the Pharaohs.

With that in mind, the 33-year-old Egypt star will head into this game full of confidence after assisting his side's second and scoring what turned out to be the winner against defending champions Ivory Coast on Saturday.