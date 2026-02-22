Harry Kane future: Barcelona transfer links addressed by Bayern Munich star

By Darren Plant | 22 Feb 2026 12:15

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has dismissed suggestions that he has already discussed a transfer to Barcelona.

The England international has entered the final 18 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

While a potential £57m release clause will no longer be active during the summer transfer window, speculation persists that the 32-year-old could take on a fresh challenge in the summer.

Earlier this week, Barcelona presidential candidate Xavier Vilajoana indicated that his party had already made an attempt to hold talks with the former Tottenham Hotspur star.

However, speaking after Bayern's 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, Kane insisted that he remained firmly focused on life at Bayern.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Kane reacts to Barcelona transfer links

As quoted by The Mirror, Kane said: "I haven't heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven't said anything to me.

"As I've already said, I'm very happy here at Bayern. I'm focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment."

Since his arrival at the Bundesliga giants, Kane has contributed a remarkable 128 goals and 31 assists from 132 appearances in all competitions.

Furthermore, he finally ended his wait for a club trophy last season when Bayern won Germany's top flight.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Why there is little chance of Kane Barcelona transfer

At this point in time, Kane is arguably about to undertake the most important five months of his career.

As well as wanting to guide Bayern to another Bundesliga trophy, Kane is desperate to win the Champions League and World Cup for the first time.

In an ideal world, Kane will want no distractions before and during England's latest bid to win the Jules Rimet trophy for a second time.

Nevertheless, Bayern will also be wary of losing Kane on a free transfer in 2027, and they will want their talisman to commit to another deal at the club as soon as possible.