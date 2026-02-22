Liverpool lineup vs. Nottingham Forest confirmed as Arne Slot makes two changes for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 12:56

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League clash at the City Ground.

Reds boss Arne Slot has made two changes to the side that overcame Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 in the FA Cup last weekend, firstly demoting goalscorer Curtis Jones back down to the bench.

The Englishman started at right-back against the Seagulls with Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong sidelined, but Dominik Szoboszlai will revert to a defensive role after partnering Alexis Mac Allister in midfield last weekend.

Ryan Gravenberch has taken Jones's spot in the XI as the Dutchman is recalled to the engine room, while Joe Gomez has to settle for a spot on the bench once more.

The only other change to the visitors' XI is another expected one, as Hugo Ekitike has been restored to the attack over Federico Chiesa, who drops back down to the substitutes' bench.

Mohamed Salah is aiming to score or assist at the City Ground for the first time in the Premier League, and the 33-year-old could equal a Steven Gerrard record should he break his duck on Forest's turf.

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Vitor Pereira keeps the faith

As for Forest, Vitor Pereira has kept the faith with an unchanged XI for his first Premier League game in charge of the Tricky Trees.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach oversaw a dominant 3-0 win over Fenerbahce in his inaugural game since replacing Sean Dyche, and all starters from that game have been given the green light to go again.

Igor Jesus will once again spearhead the attack over Lorenzo Lucca, while ex-Chelsea and Arsenal attacker Omari Hutchinson is retained on the right-hand side over Dan Ndoye.

Former Liverpool defender Neco Williams will have the daunting job of trying to keep erstwhile teammate Salah quiet, while Stefan Ortega continues in goal amid the absences of Matz Sels and John Victor.

More to follow.

Liverpool starting lineup: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha

Nottingham Forest starting lineup: Ortega; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Subs: Gunn, Morato, Ndoye, Dominguez, Lucca, Yates, Jair Cunha, McAtee, Bakwa