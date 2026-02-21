Liverpool's Mo Salah out to break Steven Gerrard assist record in Nottingham Forest encounter

By Ben Knapton | 21 Feb 2026 11:30

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah could break a Steven Gerrard assist record in Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest, but he will need to snap an unwanted personal streak to do so.

The 33-year-old is expected to continue on the right-hand side for Arne Slot's men at the City Ground, having rediscovered his best self since returning from the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah's most recent contribution was an emphatic penalty in the Reds' 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and he has also provided an assist in three of his last four top-flight games.

The former Chelsea and Roma man teed up Virgil van Dijk for the only goal in Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Sunderland on February 11, moving him level with Gerrard in the Reds' all-time Premier League assist charts.

Salah has set up 92 top-flight goals for the reigning champions, and he therefore needs just one more helper to set a new record for the most Premier League assists for Liverpool, surpassing Gerrard in the process.

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: Mohamed Salah's disappointing City Ground record assessed

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

However, the attacker will also have to break a personal duck if he is to write a new chapter of history at the City Ground, where he is yet to register a single goal contribution in the Premier League.

Salah went the full 90 without scoring or assisting in last year's 1-1 draw at the City Ground, and he also missed the Reds' 1-0 victory in the 2023-24 season as a result of a muscular injury.

Liverpool also suffered a 1-0 loss to Forest in the 2022-23 Premier League season with Salah in the side, and he was not in the squad for their 2021-22 FA Cup victory while the Tricky Trees were in the Championship.

So far in his career, Salah's only two contributions against Nottingham Forest have come at Anfield, where he scored in back-to-back appearances during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Where does Mo Salah rank in all-time Premier League assists?

© Imago / Thor Wegner DeFodi Images

Having previously set up one Premier League goal during his days in a Chelsea kit, Salah already boasts a total of 93 top-flight helpers in England, the joint seventh-highest total.

Salah's 93 is identical to David Silva's total for Manchester City, meaning that the Egyptian can also surpass the Sky Blues legend into outright sixth position by setting up a goal on Sunday.

Furthermore, the 33-year-old is only one assist off matching Dennis Berkgamp's total for Arsenal (94), but he has some way to go to catch the top five, whose assists numbers sit in the three figures.

Ryan Giggs is the undisputed number one Premier League playmaker with 162, followed by Kevin De Bruyne (119), Cesc Fabregas (111), Wayne Rooney (103) and Frank Lampard (102).