Preview: Mali vs Senegal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 07 Jan 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 18:01

A West African derby will see Mali battle it out with Senegal in the first quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Friday, for a place in the last four of the competition.

Les Aigles got past Tunisia 3-2 on penalties in the previous round, while the Lions of Teranga sent Sudan packing from Morocco in the same round.

Match preview

Mali fought incredibly hard to secure their passage to the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations under inauspicious circumstances.

The Eagles of Mali were reduced to 10 men when Woyo Coulibaly received his marching orders after a foul on Hannibal Mejbri with only 26 minutes on the clock, but they put up a resilient performance to fight back from a one-goal deficit to level in added time before going on to win on penalties.

With that outcome, Tom Saintfiet’s team remain winless within 90 minutes in their first four fixtures of the campaign, and they will be looking to change that by earning their first win in the competition and a place in the last four.

After that gruelling encounter against the Tunisians, the Malians could be in for another tough day at the office, especially considering that their last three quarter-final fixtures ended all square in regulation time.

A triumph over Senegal will guarantee them a place in the semi-finals for the first time since they achieved the same feat in 2013, when they lost 4-1 to Nigeria in their penultimate game of the competition.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Senegal have been one of the standout teams of this year’s competition, having finished top of their group with two wins and a draw in the preliminary stages.

The Teranga Lions faced Sudan in the round of 16, and they staged a comeback from a one-goal deficit to lead after the first 45 minutes before advancing to the last eight with a 3-1 victory.

Pape Thiaw’s team will be confident ahead of this fixture, and they will aim to extend their 15-game (W10, D5) unbeaten run within regulation time in the competition.

Another thing going for them is that they are undefeated in their last 10 head-to-head contests, and they will be eager to maintain that streak.

Having gone past the round of 16 stage, where they lost via penalties to the eventual champions Ivory Coast, the Senegalese will be looking for their second continental title.

Mali Africa Cup of Nations form:

D

D

D

W

Mali form (all competitions):

W

D

D

D

D

W

Senegal Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

D

W

W

Senegal form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Mali will arrive with a couple of absentees for Friday’s fixture, as Woyo Coulibaly is suspended after he was sent off in their round of 16 encounter against Tunisia.

Lassana Coulibaly was withdrawn against Tunisia after he suffered an injury and, as such, he is not expected to feature in Tangier.

Senegal, on the other hand, have a fully fit squad to choose from, and Thiaw will be spoilt for choice on Friday.

Positive news for the Teranga Lions is that captain Kalidou Koulibaly is available for selection again after missing their round of 16 clash against Sudan due to suspension.

Hence, Abdoulaye Seck will make way for the return of the Saudi-based defender to form the central defence partnership with Moussa Niakhate.

Iliman Ndiaye was left out against Sudan, but he could make a return to the starting XI on Friday, playing on the right in a front three with Sadio Mane and Nicolas Jackson completing the trio.

Mali possible starting lineup:

Diarra; Dante, Camara, Diaby, Traore; Dieng, Bissouma; Coulibaly, Doumbia, Sangare; Sinayoko

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Jakobs, Niakhate, Koulibaly, Diatta; P. Gueye, I. Gueye, Diarra; Mane, Jackson, Ndiaye

We say: Mali 0-1 Senegal

Senegal are slight favourites heading into this fixture, considering the quality within their ranks and the ease with which they have dispatched previous opponents.

That said, Mali are not pushovers, and they could take the Senegalese to the limit on Friday, but Senegal’s attack should carry them over the line, and we predict a narrow 1-0 victory for the 2021 champions.

