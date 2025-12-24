Preview: Morocco vs Mali - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 24 Dec 2025 15:21 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 15:27

Victory on Friday will see host nation Morocco maintain their lead in Group A as they take on Mali in the second round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Friday.

The Atlas Lions began the tournament with a 2-0 triumph over Comoros on Sunday, placing them two points clear at the summit of Group A, while the Eagles had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Zambia in their opening fixture.



Match preview

Morocco struggled to make an impact in the first half of their opener, failing to convert any of seven attempts, including an 11th-minute penalty missed by centre-forward Soufiane Rahimi.

However, a more clinical performance after the interval eventually settled the contest, as Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, before substitute Ayoub El Kaabi sealed the victory with an overhead kick that could be a contender for goal of the tournament.

The result extended Morocco’s unbeaten streak to 18 matches, 15 of which were outright victories within regulation time, while the remaining three included a penalty shoot-out triumph over Senegal in the African Nations Championship final and an extra-time win against Jordan en route to their Arab Cup success.

Considered the clear favourites to lift the AFCON, Friday’s clash represents a further step towards a long-awaited continental title for the highest-placed African nation on the FIFA World Rankings, whose only previous triumph came in 1976.

A victory over Mali would almost guarantee top spot in Group A, adding to Morocco’s record of winning both opening games in two of the last three editions of the tournament.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Like the hosts, Mali’s campaign began with a missed penalty in the first half of their opener against Zambia, and they did take the lead after the interval through Lassine Sinayoko, who finished from close range, but the Eagles’s failure to extend their advantage ultimately proved costly.

A stoppage-time equaliser from Leicester City striker Patson Daka left Tom Saintfiet’s side with only a share of the spoils, meaning they have now recorded consecutive draws following a goalless friendly against Jordan.

Despite this, Mali can take some encouragement from remaining unbeaten in four matches (W2, D2) and having lost only once in their last six AFCON games (W2, D3).

However, their record on the road remains concerning, with just one win in six fixtures on foreign soil (D3, L2), a statistic that weighs heavily against hosts, who have not lost a competitive home match since 2009.

An unfavourable recent head-to-head history adds further difficulty to an already daunting task, with Mali winless in their last four encounters with the Atlas Lions, suffering three defeats and failing to score in the last three meetings.



Morocco Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

Morocco form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Mali Africa Cup of Nations form:

D

Mali form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Morocco’s only setback against Comoros was an early injury to former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss, leaving his participation on Friday uncertain, leaving the door open for Jawad El Yamiq, who came in as his replacement in that game.

Other than this potential alteration, the team is likely to be unchanged, with El Kaabi pushing for a starting place in attack following his spectacular goal.

The fitness of team captain Achraf Hakimi remains under observation, but Noussair Mazraoui is expected to retain his position at right back regardless.

Mali may welcome back Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma, who could return from injury against Morocco or, if not, feature in the subsequent game versus Comoros.

Head coach Tom Saintfiet may stick with the same lineup from the opening draw, although Gaoussou Diarra is pressing for a start after impressing off the bench against Zambia.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Mazraoui, Aguerd, El Yamiq, Salah-Eddine; Ounahi, Amrabat, Saibari; Diaz, El Kaabi, El Aynaoui

Mali possible starting lineup:

Diarra; Coulibally, Diaby, Fofana, Dante; Sangare, Dieng; Sinayoko, Doumbia, Nene; E B Toure

We say: Morocco 1-0 Mali

As hosts, Morocco enjoy the advantage of the home crowd, with their current form and superior head-to-head record further enhancing their position as favourites, so a hard-fought but controlled victory is expected against a Mali side ranked 43 places lower in the FIFA World Rankings.



