Newcastle vs. Qarabag: Watch Joelinton's venomous volley as Champions League history made

Newcastle United's quickfire double against Qarabag in Tuesday's Champions League playoff second leg saw an unwanted European record set by the away side.

The Magpies emerged onto the St James' Park turf knowing they simply had to complete the formalities of their knockout clash after roaring to a 6-1 demolition of the Azerbaijani side in leg one.

Eddie Howe unsurprisingly made a handful of changes for the return fixture, bringing in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Alex Murphy, Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes, while resting first-leg four-goal hero Anthony Gordon.

Nevertheless, the Premier League side's XI still had a strong feel to it, and despite their seemingly unassailable advantage, they did not rest on their laurels in front of the home crowd.

Newcastle needed just four minutes to draw first blood at St James' Park, as following a few seconds of intensive pressure, Sandro Tonali tucked away the opener from close range.

Barely two moments later, Howe's crop doubled their advantage through fellow midfielder Joelinton, who lashed in a venomous side-footed volley from a Harvey Barnes cross.

The Brazilian's strike marked the 29th goal that Qarabag had shipped in the 2025-26 Champions League, breaking the record for the most ever conceded by a single side in one season in the competition.

The unwanted honour was previously held by German giants Bayer Leverkusen, who let in 28 in the 2001-02 campaign, while Red Bull Salzburg and Slovan Bratislava were breached 27 times last season.

However, Qarabag now hold the outright record, having had their defensive frailties repeatedly exposed throughout the 2025-26 season, despite reaching the knockout phases.

The Azerbaijani side also shipped six to Liverpool, four to Ajax, three to Athletic Bilbao and two against all of Benfica, Chelsea, Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Qarabag's only clean sheet of the current tournament came in a 2-0 league-phase victory over Copenhagen in October, but they have nevertheless achieved their best-ever European campaign from a progression sense.

Newcastle's possible path to Champions League glory

Newcastle fans will be preparing for a trip south or even further south depending on the outcome of the last-16 draw, as the Magpies could face either Chelsea or Barcelona next up.

Should Howe's men - who will be the underdogs against both outfits - successfully navigate that clash, their next opponents would be either Atletico Madrid or one of Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool.

If the northern outfit progress as far as the semi-finals, any one of Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester City or Inter Milan - if they can overturn their deficit against Bodo/Glimt - could stand in their way of a historic final.

Following Wednesday's second leg, Howe's men host Everton on Saturday afternoon in their next Premier League game.