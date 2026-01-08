Eric Chelle faces Victor Osimhen decision after on-field fracas: Nigeria’s predicted XI against Algeria

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 08 Jan 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 00:08

After a 4-0 demolition of Mozambique in the round of 16, what was meant to be a night of celebration for Nigeria was overshadowed by an on-field fracas involving Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Bruno Onyemaechi.

However, reports suggest calm has returned to the Super Eagles’s camp as they shift full focus to Saturday’s AFCON quarter-final against Algeria at Marrakech Stadium.

With no suspensions or apparent injuries, Chelle is expected to stick with his preferred 4-4-2 diamond shape, likely fielding the same lineup as against Mozambique.

Stanley Nwabali is almost certain to remain in goal, protected by the back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Onyemaechi.

At the base of midfield sits captain Wilfred Ndidi, with Alex Iwobi providing creativity and Frank Onyeka offering energy and balance in the engine room.

Further forward, Lookman, who has impressed with three goals and three assists in the tournament, will operate just behind the strike duo.

Akor Adams has been exceptional in his debut AFCON campaign, with his first direct goal contributions coming against Mozambique, where he scored once and set up two more, making him almost certain to link up with Osimhen upfront once again.

Osimhen, meanwhile, netted a brace in that same match before his on-field bust-up with teammates, but he will be looking to put the incident behind him as he aims for the Golden Boot, having scored three times in the tournament so far.



Nigeria’s possible starting lineup: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi; Lookman; Osimhen, Adams

