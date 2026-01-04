Preview: Algeria vs Congo DR - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 04 Jan 2026 20:42 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 21:41

Algeria face Congo DR at Stade Prince Moulay Hassan on Tuesday for a quarter-final spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Both teams were impressive during the group stages as the Fennec Foxes finished top of Group E with a 100% record, while their opponents picked up seven points from a possible nine.

Match preview

Off the back of disappointing group-stage exits in both of their last two Nations Cup campaigns, Algeria headed to Morocco with a point to prove despite being the third-highest-ranked team on the continent.

A 3-0 triumph over Sudan in their curtain-raiser set the tone perfectly for Vladimir Petkovic's men, who followed up with victories over Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea.

One of only two teams to have won all three group matches, alongside Nigeria, the Desert Warriors also scored the joint-most goals (eight), while conceding the joint-fewest (one).

Algeria's solidity at both ends of the pitch could prove decisive in their quest to reach the AFCON knockout round for only the second time since 2010, and the first since their title-winning run in 2019.

Having opened the scoring in each of their last six matches, Algeria could really do with another fast start on Tuesday, when they will aim to maintain their five-game unbeaten run against Congo DR in all competitions, although the last three meetings have been friendlies.

After putting Africa on alert with their performances in the World Cup qualifiers, where they are only one win away from booking a ticket to North America later this year, Congo DR have also given a good account of themselves at the ongoing AFCON.

Wins over Benin and Botswana, either side of a 1-1 draw with Senegal, saw Sebastien Desabre's men finish second in Group D behind Senegal on goal difference, setting up Tuesday's upcoming encounter against Algeria.

Les Leopards are currently unbeaten in eight matches, seven of which have yielded fewer than three goals, with their most recent 3-0 thrashing of Botswana the only exception.

This highlights Congo DR's proficiency at thriving in low-scoring affairs, and a significant part of that is down to their watertight defensive unit, which has conceded just two goals during that span.

However, like Algeria, Congo DR have also developed a knack for scoring first, doing so in nine of their most recent 10 games across all competitions.

Algeria Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

W

W

Algeria form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

W

Congo DR Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

D

W

Congo DR form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

W

Team News

Rayan Ait-Nouri was substituted off midway through Algeria's final group game, and the Manchester City man is likely to sit out Tuesday's last-16 tie.

While Ait-Nouri's availability remains in doubt, Jaouen Hadjam is a guaranteed absentee due to an ankle injury sustained against Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez has scored three times and is currently one shy of Brahim Diaz in the Golden Boot Race, while Ibrahim Maza is also in contention with two strikes.

Arthur Masuaku will be assessed to determine his readiness to feature for Congo DR after sitting out the win over Botswana through injury.

If Masuaku is deemed unfit to participate, then Joris Kayembe will be expected to make a second straight start at left-back.

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Dorval; Boudaoui, Bennacer; Amoura, Mahrez, Hadj Moussa; Maza

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Mpasi-Nzau; Masuaku, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Elia, Bakambu, Bongonda

We say: Algeria 2-1 Congo DR

With qualification already in the bag, both teams could afford to rest several key stars for their respective group-stage finales.

Consequently, expectations are high for a cracking contest in Rabat. We fancy Algeria to get the job done, powered by their superior attacking unit.

