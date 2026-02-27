Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals 'three' priority positions for the Gunners

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Feb 2026 16:59 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 17:07

Arsenal are reportedly expected to be busy once again in the summer window as Mikel Arteta looks to add further quality to his squad.

Over the past few transfer windows, the north London club have spent heavily on top-quality players, and have assembled a squad capable of challenging for major trophies.

Arteta has already confirmed that he expects Piero Hinacapie's loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen to be converted into a permanent move this summer, but further additions could follow.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested on YouTube that Arsenal are almost certain to sign a new midfielder this summer, while reinforcements at winger and right-back are also being considered.

Arsenal's summer transfer plans already underway

© Imago / Mark Pain

The Gunners have a wealth of options in midfield, but Arteta is reportedly keen to recruit a defensive midfielder to complement Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

The transfer expert claims that Arsenal explored several midfield options in January and could revisit those targets at the end of the season.

Romano further added that the north London club may look to sign a young right-back, while reinforcements in wide attacking areas remain under consideration.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on eventually midfielders in the summer. We know for example some of the names, some of the options they already considered in January … so Arsenal are looking at some options.

“But I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window for Arsenal, I think a bit underrated in this moment, in terms of media, could be also to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“So Arsenal are also considering the possibility to do something not just in midfield, but could be also at right-back position and also on the winger position. So Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window.”

Players Arsenal can target in the summer

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

During the January transfer window, Arsenal reportedly made an attempt to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who will become a free agent in the coming months.

Goreztka reportedly wants to finish the 2025-26 campaign with Bayern before leaving on a free transfer, and there are suggestions he is open to a move to the Premier League.

In recent months, Arsenal have been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Mateus Mane, although they are likely to face strong competition from Premier League rivals, such as Liverpool.

The Gunners could also show interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, but they would likely need to pay a significant fee to lure him away from St James' Park.