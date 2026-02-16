Arsenal transfer news: Why Gunners 'hold edge' over PL rivals to sign Bayern Munich midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Feb 2026 19:35

Arsenal reportedly hold edge over Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 31-year-old has a contract at Bayern until the end of the season, and the midfielder has already confirmed that he will leave upon the expiry of his deal.

Goretzka has been a key player for Vincent Kompany's side this season, making 19 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The German international started against Werder Bremen last weekend and scored in Bayern's 3-0 victory, highlighting his importance to the side.

Arsenal reportedly made an enquiry to sign Goretzka in January, but the move did not materialise as he already informed Bayern that he would continue playing for the rest of the season.

Battle for Leon Goretzka: Why Arsenal have advantage

According to a report from Football Insider, a host of clubs are expected to register interest in Goretzka when he becomes a free agent.

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly the two main suitors for the midfielder, but the Gunners have an edge over their London rivals due to their ability to offer Champions League football.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also keen to sign the German midfielder, who wants to test himself at the highest level after he leaves Bayern.

Goretzka joined the Bavarian club from Schalke in the summer of 2018 and has made over 290 appearances for the club, scoring 48 goals.

Will Goretzka be a good signing for Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta has a wealth of options in midfield, but Goretzka could still be a fantastic addition to the side, considering that he would be a free agent.

The 67-time capped German international will bring a wealth of experience to the side, and can form a formidable partnership alongside Declan Rice.

Manchester United have been reportedly linked with a move for Goretzka, but it has been suggested that they are looking at different profiles of midfielders.