Man Utd's Leon Goretzka truth 'revealed' as midfielder prepares for Bayern Munich exit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has played down suggestions that Manchester United are advancing on a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international will leave Allianz Arena on a free transfer this summer, and Man United have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old.

"FC Bayern and Leon Goretzka have decided after good and open talks not to extend the player’s contract, which expires in the summer," read a statement from Bayern.

"The Germany international has been in Munich since 2018 and has enjoyed eight years of success and impressive performances. The 30-year-old will give his all to win further titles with the team this season."

Meanwhile, Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund said: “Leon feels very much at home in this club and this team. Despite several quality inquiries, he has decided to stay here until the end of the season.

"After open and constructive talks, we have come to the conclusion together that he will seek out a new challenge in the summer. It’ll be eight years at Bayern – eight extremely successful years with a strong person and player. Leon will give his all up to the summer to win as many more titles with the team as possible.”

Goretzka will leave Bayern on a free transfer this summer

Man United will overhaul their midfield this summer, and Goretzka is allegedly on the club's shortlist due to the fact that he will be available on a free transfer.

The Red Devils could yet move for the German, but Romano has denied that there is anything advanced with the 20-time English champions.

“Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern in the summer as a free agent, but he’ll have plenty of options,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“My understanding is that Man United will go very big for midfielders in the summer – they could sign one, maybe two, midfielders in the summer transfer window, as Casemiro is leaving.

“At the moment, I’m not aware of anything advanced for Goretzka. He’ll have many options; Atletico Madrid wanted him in this January window, and he could be back. [There are also] Italian clubs, English clubs, German clubs. Goretzka will have plenty of possibilities.”

Goretzka sends message to Bayern fans after exit is confirmed

In a statement on Instagram, Goretzka vowed to give his all for Bayern for the remainder of the season.

"Dear fans, the last few days have been more turbulent than expected. At the same time, they've brought clarity: As much as I'm honoured by the interest from top international clubs, I've made a clear decision that I want to stay with FC Bayern until the end of the season," he wrote.

"With a team that's incredibly fun to be around, both on and off the pitch, and a coach who has moulded our squad back into a true unit.

"I feel a deep commitment to this team and the club. Our shared goal is to be back at Marienplatz in May, celebrating the biggest titles together with YOU! At the same time, the club and I have decided, after good and constructive discussions, that our successful time together will come to an end this summer.

"As I've said before, it's also the right time for me to start a new chapter: as a footballer and as a person. But there's still a lot to do before then. Let's all give it our all to achieve maximum success this season and at the World Cup with FC Bayern and the national team! I'm looking forward to it! Thank you for your support! 2026!"

Goretzka has has scored once in 28 appearances for Bayern during the 2025-26 campaign, while he has 47 goals and 48 assists in 292 appearances for the club since arriving from Schalke 04 in July 2018.