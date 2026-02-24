Real Madrid vs. Benfica: Gianluca Prestianni trains on Bernabeu pitch after Vinicius Junior racism storm

By Ben Knapton | 24 Feb 2026 21:21

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has been filmed training at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium, despite being suspended for the second leg of their Champions League playoff.

The Argentine attacker was alleged to have racially abused Vinicius Junior in last week's first leg, shortly after the Brazilian scored the decisive goal in Los Blancos' 1-0 win at the Estadio da Luz.

Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe both claim to have heard Prestianni say a racist term, although the Benfica winger has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

A full investigation into the incident is ongoing, but in the meantime, UEFA slapped Prestianni with a provisional one-match ban, ruling him out of the second leg.

Benfica have appealed against the decision, though, but the Portuguese outfit accept that any successful intervention is unlikely to take effect in time for the clash in the Spanish capital.

Gianluca Prestianni involved in Benfica training before Real Madrid clash

Nevertheless, Prestianni has been spotted training on the Bernabeu pitch with his teammates, in the hope that he will be eligible to take part in the return fixture.

Benfica president Rui Costa spoke out on the incident ahead of the second leg, and the former Portugal playmaker insisted that the club are backing the player and believe his version of events.

"Prestianni is being called a racist, but he is anything but racist. I can guarantee," Costa said. "I can not know what was said or not said. What we believe is in the word of Prestianni; more than that, it is knowing the players we have at home."

Costa's colleague Jose Mourinho also stoked the fire last week, suggesting that Vinicius played a part in the reaction from fans and players due to his celebrations, and also referencing the most famous player in Benfica's history - Eusebio - being black.

Mourinho's comments drew widespread condemnation, and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticised both the Portuguese and Benfica supporters in his pre-game press conference.

"Mourinho is Mourinho, as a coach you'll always defend your club and you'll believe your player… but one thing disappointed me," the Belgian said. "Mourinho was using Vini's celebration as an excuse. You can NOT justify racism over a celebration.

"I saw videos of Benfica fans doing awful gestures in the stadium, it was really pathetic. I don't know if Benfica will punish them or not, but it was really pathetic."

What happens next with Gianluca Prestianni racism case?

In all likelihood, Benfica will be missing Prestianni for Wednesday's second leg, but the UEFA investigation is unlikely to conclude before the end of the month.

However, if the allegations against the Argentine are proven, he could face a 10-match suspension, similar to Ondrej Kudela back in 2021.

Kudela was found to have racially abused Rangers' Glen Kamara while playing for Slavia Prague in a Europa League game, and the defender also failed with an appeal against his suspension.