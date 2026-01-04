Ivory Coast lineup vs. Burkina Faso: Predicted XI for Ivory Coast AFCON round of 16 clash as Fae makes 10 changes

By Nsidibe Akpan | 04 Jan 2026 23:11

Defending champions Ivory Coast will bid to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, but standing in their way are West African neighbours Burkina Faso, who remain in pursuit of a maiden continental title.

The Elephants head into the Round of 16 clash in good condition, with head coach Emerse Fae reporting a clean bill of health after rotating his squad heavily in the final group-stage match against Gabon, making 10 changes from the side that drew with Cameroon in their second outing.

With no injury or suspension concerns, Ivory Coast are expected to revert to a 4-3-3 formation, a system favoured by Fae that allows for powerful runners and direct dribblers on either side of the central striker.

Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana is set to return between the posts after being rested against Gabon, with Alban Lafont having been handed minutes earlier in the tournament, while in defence, Guela Doue, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka and Ghislain Konan are expected to come back into the starting XI, ahead of Armel Zohouri, Ousmane Diomande, Emmanuel Agbadou and Christopher Operi.

Captain Franck Kessie has been Ivory Coast’s only ever-present player during the group stage and is likely to anchor midfield once again, alongside Ibrahim Sangare and Seko Fofana, both of whom were rested in the final group match in favour of Christ Oulai and veteran Jean Michael Seri.

In attack, Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande and Evann Guessand are all expected to feature, with Diallo, Ivory Coast’s leading scorer at the tournament with two goals in three matches, keen to add to his tally after being omitted from the AFCON Group Stage Best XI.

Fae has rotated his central striker throughout the tournament, starting Wilfried Zaha against Equatorial Guinea, Vakoun Bayo versus Cameroon and Jean-Philippe Krasso in the rotated side against Gabon with Krasso finding the net in that fixture, while Guessand also scored after coming off the bench, leaving the striker role open ahead of the Burkina Faso clash, with Guessand a strong candidate to be handed a starting place.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup

Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, I. Sangare, Fofana; Diallo, Y. Diomande, Guessand