Ruben Amorim future: Major update as 'explosive' interview leaves Manchester United position 'in the balance'

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Jan 2026 01:37

Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United is in doubt after his post-match comments, and he is expected to lose a power struggle, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils have been plunged deeper into crisis after Sunday's draw with Leeds United, as while the dropped points were disastrous enough, Amorim comments afterwards have proven divisive.

In his post-match press conference, the 40-year-old was critical of the club's hierarchy, and he appeared to be frustrated with his role as head coach rather than manager.

Reports have suggested that the Portuguese has grown irritated about his involvement in transfer decisions, with tensions rising between him and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs report for talkSPORT that the manager's position is in the balance, and that if a power struggle broke out between Amorim and Wilcox, United chief executive Omar Berrada is expected to back the latter.

© Imago

Is it about to get worse for Man United under Amorim?

Man United have drawn six, lost two and won three of their last 11 games, and they are fotunate that fourth-placed Liverpool have been similarly inconsistent and are only three points ahead of them.

One of the concerning aspects of the club's form has been that they have struggled to get the better of teams they would have been expected to beat.

United dropped points against last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, 18th-placed West Ham United, 12th-placed Everton and 13th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, as well as 16th-placed Leeds United.

With Manchester City and Arsenal to come in two of their next three league fixtures, it would not be surprising if the situation at Old Trafford worsened.

© Imago / Sportimage

Who could take charge of Manchester United?

There are a number of managers that could take charge of the team, though they may be more realistic targets for the summer.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola are both out of contract at the end of the season, leading to potentially simpler negotiations.

Glasner has deployed a back three at Palace, so perhaps the transition from Amorim's style of play to the Austrian's would be smooth.

Iraola's Cherries are renowned for their aggressive nature, and it is not clear if the United squad are suited to such an intense style.