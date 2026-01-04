Burnley vs. Manchester United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Jan 2026 21:45 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 22:00

Burnley will be aiming to end their 11-game winless run in the Premier League when they welcome Manchester United to Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

The Clarets have lost nine and drawn two of their last 11 Premier League fixtures, while the Red Devils have managed only one win in their last five league outings.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch this tasty Premier League encounter.

What time does Burnley vs. Manchester United kick off?

The game will get start at 8.15pm on Wednesday evening.

Where is Burnley vs. Manchester United being played?

The fixture will take place at Turf Moor, which has a capacity of 21,944..

Manchester United narrowly won 1-0 in their last trip to Burnley's home ground in September 2023, courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes strike in the first-half.

How to watch Burnley vs. Manchester United in the UK

TV channels

Burnley vs Manchester United will be available to watch on the Sky Sports Premier League channel.

Streaming

Sky subscribers can watch the encounter via the Sky Sports app and Sky Go. Non-Sky customers, on the other hand, can purchase a NOW TV pass.

Highlights

Highlights will be made available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel shortly after the full time whistle, while the Sky Sports App will also have highlights of the game.

Fans also have a third option. Match of the Day will have highlights and analysis of the match. The programme starts at 10.40pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Burnley vs. Manchester United?

Burnley are in desperate need of a victory as they continue the fight for Premier League survival, with the Clarets currently embarking on a miserable 11-game winless run and trailing safety by six points.

A victory could see Scott Parker's side close the gap on 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to just three points, and they come up against Manchester United at an ideal time.

Ruben Amorim is once again under increasing pressure at the Red Devils, enduring yet another lacklustre run of just one win from their last five games, while performances have beer largely subpar in recent weeks.

However, the Red Devils remain just outside the top five on goal difference and only three points behind the top four, so a win could see them move into the Champions League places.