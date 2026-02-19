Tottenham vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for North London derby

By Ben Knapton | 19 Feb 2026 10:32 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 10:32

All roads lead to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Sunday's Premier League headline act, in which Igor Tudor's Lilywhites host Mikel Arteta's vulnerable Arsenal in a mouthwatering North London derby.

A staggering 15 places and 29 points separate the two rivals in the Premier League table at present, although the relegation-threatened hosts may come into the clash with more hope than fans of their title-chasing adversaries.

Indeed, Arsenal dropped another two points in calamitous circumstances on Wednesday, letting a 2-0 lead slip in a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the Spurs faithful are extremely optimistic of the famed new manager bounce under Tudor.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Arsenal kick off?

Tottenham's clash with Arsenal kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, February 22.

The North London derby brings the curtain down on a four-game programme for the day, which also features Crystal Palace vs. Wolves, Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool and Sunderland vs. Fulham at 2pm.

Where is Tottenham vs. Arsenal being played?

Tottenham are welcoming the Gunners to their state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home for Sunday's contest.

Arteta's men have won each of their last three league games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, prevailing 1-0 last term thanks to a Gabriel Magalhaes header.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The North London derby will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for fans in the UK.

Sky Main Event can be found on channel 401 for Sky customers, 511 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV viewers.

Online streaming

The Sky Sports and Sky Go app will also offer live-streaming of the event for supporters with a Sky Sports TV package.

Alternatively, if you do not have a Sky Sports TV bundle, you can watch the game on NOW TV, which costs £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 a month for a sports subscription.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be made available on the Sky Sports app and website, as well as on the YouTube channels of Sky Sports Premier League and both clubs.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action - the programme begins at 10.30pm on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Arsenal?

After Wednesday's horror show, the Premier League title race is in both Arsenal and Manchester City's hands, as the two behemoths will collide at the Etihad on April 18.

However, as the Gunners are only five points clear having played a game more, failure to win the derby will open the door for Man City to reclaim top spot this month - if they can also overturn a marginally inferior goal difference.

While Arsenal are fearing for their title prospects, Tottenham fans are fearing for their ever-present Premier League status, as the 16th-placed hosts are just five points clear of the relegation zone after a disastrous start to 2026.

The Lilywhites are the only Premier League team without a win in the current calendar year, but this statistic will give the home crowd some comfort - Tudor has won his first game in charge of each of his last five clubs in Juventus, Lazio, Marseille, Hellas Verona and Hajduk Split.