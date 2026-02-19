Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Arsenal: Richarlison, Pedro Porro, Lucas Bergvall latest

By Ben Knapton | 19 Feb 2026 09:31

The Igor Tudor Tottenham Hotspur era - however brief it may be - begins with a bang on Sunday, when the Lilywhites host faltering North London derby rivals Arsenal in a Premier League main event.

The capital clash will mark Spurs' first match under new leadership following the sacking of Thomas Frank, who was handed his P45 in the wake of the Lilywhites' 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United.

However, with no FA Cup and no midweek action, Tottenham will be incredibly well-rested before the visit of the league leaders, whose title credentials are once again being called into question after their catastrophic 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the North London derby.

Wilson Odobert

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

The latest addition to a packed Tottenham infirmary, Wilson Odobert ruptured his ACL in the defeat to Newcastle and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

James Maddison

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison sustained a devastating ACL injury in pre-season with Son Heung-min watching on, and the playmaker is highly unlikely to return to the field before the summer.

Rodrigo Bentancur

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a severe hamstring injury at the beginning of the year, and the Uruguayan will not return to action for another couple of months at least.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Likewise, Mohammed Kudus is on the mend from his own serious thigh problem and is not expected to be passed fit for competitive games again until Easter time.

Ben Davies

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Experienced defender Ben Davies was stretchered off with a severe ankle injury against West Ham United in January, and he will spend another couple of months recovering from an operation.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

In the exact same boat, Lucas Bergvall is nursing a serious ankle problem of his own and is not scheduled to return for another couple of months.

Destiny Udogie

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Destiny Udogie hurt his hamstring in Spurs' loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford, and the left-back has been ruled out for the next four to five weeks.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Arsenal)

Richarlison has been pictured in training as he steps up his recovery from a thigh problem, and he seemingly has an outside chance of making the cut for the North London derby.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Arsenal)

Similarly, Pedro Porro's calf injury might settle down in time for the visit of Arsenal, but there are no guarantees with the right-back at present.

Dejan Kulusevski

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski has not made a single appearance this season as a result of the severe knee problem he sustained towards the end of 2024-25, and before bidding farewell, Frank admitted that he did not know whether the Swede would feature once in 2025-26.

Kevin Danso

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Kevin Danso has been ruled out for a number of weeks with a foot injury, laying waste to Tudor's plans to field his favoured back three straight away.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR'S SUSPENSION LIST

Return date: March 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Cristian Romero will serve the second of a four-match ban following his red card against Man Utd, but Spurs have no other players suspended for this game.