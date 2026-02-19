Preview: Southampton vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 19 Feb 2026 11:50

Southampton play host to Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would likely move the club to the brink of entering the playoff places.

At a time when the Saints sit in 10th position in the Championship table, the visitors to St Mary's are in 18th spot, seven points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

When Southampton went on a seven-game streak without success during December and the start of January, doubts began to emerge over the permanent appointment of Tonda Eckart.

Collecting just three points across that period left the Saints off the pace in terms of making the playoffs, but the German has impressively instigated his second positive run of results since his initial caretaker appointment.

Southampton have earned 13 points from five games against Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Stoke City, Watford and Leicester City respectively.

Despite none of those clubs currently sitting above Southampton in the standings, that should take nothing away from Southampton now sitting within two points of the top six.

This will be the first league game since Southampton miraculously overturned a three-goal deficit to beat Leicester by a 4-3 scoreline at the King Power Stadium.

That was followed by a 2-1 triumph after extra time over the same opponent in last weekend's FA Cup fourth round fixture at St Mary's.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

While Southampton have lost just three of their 15 Championship home fixtures during 2025-26, Charlton have prevailed from three of their 16 away games.

Nathan Jones is making his first return to Southampton since his infamous 14-game streak as head coach between November 2022 and February 2023.

His time at The Valley has been far more successful, and the Addicks are on course to avoid relegation back to League One as they hold a seven-point cushion over the bottom three.

Charlton recently earned seven points from games against Leicester City, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke respectively, keeping clean sheets in each match.

However, a 3-1 defeat at home to relegation rivals Portsmouth on Tuesday night has served as a reminder that they can ill-afford any complacency ahead of the run-in.

Southampton Championship form:

L W D W W W

Southampton form (all competitions):

W D W W W W

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

L L W D W L

Team News

© Imago

Ross Stewart or Cyle Larin could feature down the middle of the attack, with Cameron Archer potentially dropping into a deeper role.

Shea Charles is in line to return in central-midfield, while James Bree could get the nod over Elias Jelert, who is an injury doubt.

Jack Stephens will also be assessed, with Nathan Wood on standby to deputise in the middle of defence if required.

Defeat to Portsmouth may lead to Jones making a couple of changes to his Charlton XI.

Jayden Fevrier could be rewarded for his goal against Pompey with a start at wing-back, or further down the right if Jones tinkers with his formation.

Conor Coventry may be introduced to provide fresh legs in the engine room at the expense of either Sonny Carey or Greg Docherty.

Matty Godden's hamstring injury will continued to be assessed ahead of the trip to the South coast.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning; Downes, Charles; Fellows, Archer, Scienza; Stewart

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Bell; Coady; Fevrier, Coventry, Docherty, Chambers; Leaburn, Dykes

We say: Southampton 3-1 Charlton Athletic

Having lost to Portsmouth earlier in the week, Charlton need to find a response. However, we can only back a resurgent Saints to showcase their superior quality in all areas of the pitch to seal another important win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.