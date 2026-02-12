Preview: Southampton vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 12 Feb 2026 13:15

After Tuesday night's crazy clash, Southampton and Leicester City meet for the second time in a week, with FA Cup progression on the line at St Mary's Stadium.

The Saints produced the comeback of all comebacks to place the Foxes further into misery at the bottom of the Championship.

Match preview

Three goals behind at the break at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night, Southampton were hurtling towards an 11th defeat of the Championship term, however their troops had different ideas.

The Saints managed a remarkable second-half comeback in the East Midlands, with a delightful curling effort from Shea Charles in added-on time eventually securing maximum points and a 4-3 victory.

After winning three consecutive matches in the second tier, Southampton have flown up to ninth spot in the Championship standings, sitting just a single point behind Wrexham in sixth.

Tonda Eckert's troops are now preparing to take an FA Cup-shaped break from second-tier duties for the weekend, with the South Coast club beating Doncaster Rovers in the third round to make this stage.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

During a season which has seen woes both on and off the pitch, Leicester City's on-field matters reached a new low on Tuesday night, when they capitulated in the second half against Saturday's hosts in the FA Cup.

The January dismissal of Marti Cifuentes has failed to have the desired impact at the Foxes, who are now staring relegation to League One in the face after a six-game winless run in the league.

Last tasting second-tier victory on January 5 against Ryan Mason's West Bromwich Albion, Leicester are sitting above the Championship relegation zone on goal difference following a six-point deduction.

Highlighting the struggles of the former Premier League champions, the Foxes' most recent success in any form arrived during the third round of the FA Cup on January 10, when goals from Patson Daka and Stephy Mavididi sealed a win at Cheltenham Town.

Southampton FA Cup form: W

Southampton form (all competitions): L W D W W W

Leicester City FA Cup form: W

Leicester City form (all competitions): L D L L L L

Team News

© Imago

An experienced head in the dressing room, Oriol Romeu is currently sidelined for Southampton due to an ankle injury.

On the other end of the age spectrum, youngster Cameron Bragg is out of action because of a hamstring issue.

Leicester are struggling without the all-action abilities of midfielder Jordan James, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

The Foxes' options in the middle of the park are reduced further by the absences of Burnley loanee Aaron Ramsey (hamstring).

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Welington; Downes, Charles, Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Kristiansen, Aluko, Nelson, Lascelles; Skipp, Winks, Page, Thomas, Fatawu; Ayew

We say: Southampton 2-0 Leicester City

Buoyed by their second-half display at the King Power earlier in the week, Southampton should be confident of putting Leicester to the sword.

The Foxes are in the midst of a Championship relegation battle, unlikely to possess the strength to produce an FA Cup upset this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.