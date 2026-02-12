Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Real Sociedad: Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Eder Militao updates

By Matt Law | 12 Feb 2026 13:07 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 13:09

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, with the rivals involved in a fascinating battle at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Real Sociedad, who occupy eighth spot in the division.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bellingham is facing a spell on the sidelines with the hamstring injury that he suffered against Rayo Vallecano on February 1, with the Englishman potentially being absent until April.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao remains on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury, and the indications are that the centre-back will be absent for at least another six weeks.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Real Sociedad)

Mendy, who has only made three appearances this season, has recently been absent due to a calf issue, but the defender could be back in the squad for this match.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 14 (vs. Real Sociedad)

Rodrygo is currently dealing with right hamstring tendinosis, and the Brazilian will need to be assessed before his availability for this match can be determined.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid will welcome Vinicius Junior back into their squad this weekend, and Los Blancos have no suspension issues ahead of the fixture with Real Sociedad.