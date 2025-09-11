Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

© Imago

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it four straight wins at the start of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they tackle Real Sociedad on Saturday afternoon.

Xabi Alonso's side have made a perfect start to their domestic season, beating Osasuna, Real Oviedo and Mallorca to move onto nine points, which has left them at the top of the La Liga table.

Real Madrid will now be looking to move onto 12 points in La Liga before switching their attention to the Champions League, with their European opener taking place against Marseille on September 16.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have made an underwhelming start to the season, picking up just two points from their first three games to sit down in 16th spot.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their meeting at Reale Arena this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 183

Real Sociedad wins: 38

Draws: 43

Real Madrid wins: 102

Given Real Madrid's status as one of the biggest clubs in world football, it is not too surprising that Los Blancos have more success than Real Sociedad across the 183 meetings between the two sides.

With that said, La Real have managed to avoid defeat in 81 of their 183 encounters, having recorded 38 victories and 43 draws against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have netted 376 goals in this fixture, including 15 goals apiece from Cristiano Ronaldo and Santillana as the joint-leading scorers in this fixture. Meanwhile, the Basque side have netted 225 goals against Real Madrid, including 10 from forward Darko Kovacevic, who enjoyed two spells with Real Sociedad in his career.

Real Madrid have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent league meetings, having lost just one of their previous 12 La Liga games against La Real.

In fact, Los Blancos have won each of their previous four top-flight encounters, including 2-0 victories in both league games during the 2024-25 campaign, while Los Blancos also beat the Basque side 5-4 on aggregate in the semi-finals of last season's Copa del Rey.

Last 20 meetings

May 24, 2025: Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Apr 02, 2025: Real Madrid 4-4 Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Feb 26, 2025: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Sep 14, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 17, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

May 02, 2023: Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 29, 2023: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Mar 05, 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Dec 04, 2021: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 01, 2021: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 20, 2020: Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jun 21, 2020: Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 06, 2020: Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Nov 23, 2019: Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

May 12, 2019: Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 06, 2019: Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Feb 10, 2018: Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 17, 2017: Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 29, 2017: Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

May 24, 2025: Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 14, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 17, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

May 02, 2023: Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 29, 2023: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Mar 05, 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Dec 04, 2021: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 01, 2021: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 20, 2020: Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info