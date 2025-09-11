[monks data]
Real Sociedad logo
La Liga
Sep 13, 2025 at 3.15pm UK
 
Real Madrid logo

Real Sociedad
vs.
Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash

By and Matt Law, Football Editor
Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

© Imago

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it four straight wins at the start of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign when they tackle Real Sociedad on Saturday afternoon.

Xabi Alonso's side have made a perfect start to their domestic season, beating Osasuna, Real Oviedo and Mallorca to move onto nine points, which has left them at the top of the La Liga table.

Real Madrid will now be looking to move onto 12 points in La Liga before switching their attention to the Champions League, with their European opener taking place against Marseille on September 16.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have made an underwhelming start to the season, picking up just two points from their first three games to sit down in 16th spot.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their meeting at Reale Arena this weekend.


Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 183

Real Sociedad wins: 38

Draws: 43

Real Madrid wins: 102

Given Real Madrid's status as one of the biggest clubs in world football, it is not too surprising that Los Blancos have more success than Real Sociedad across the 183 meetings between the two sides.

With that said, La Real have managed to avoid defeat in 81 of their 183 encounters, having recorded 38 victories and 43 draws against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have netted 376 goals in this fixture, including 15 goals apiece from Cristiano Ronaldo and Santillana as the joint-leading scorers in this fixture. Meanwhile, the Basque side have netted 225 goals against Real Madrid, including 10 from forward Darko Kovacevic, who enjoyed two spells with Real Sociedad in his career.

Real Madrid have proven to be a tough team to beat in recent league meetings, having lost just one of their previous 12 La Liga games against La Real.

In fact, Los Blancos have won each of their previous four top-flight encounters, including 2-0 victories in both league games during the 2024-25 campaign, while Los Blancos also beat the Basque side 5-4 on aggregate in the semi-finals of last season's Copa del Rey.

Last 20 meetings

May 24, 2025: Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Apr 02, 2025: Real Madrid 4-4 Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Feb 26, 2025: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Sep 14, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 17, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

May 02, 2023: Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 29, 2023: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Mar 05, 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Dec 04, 2021: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 01, 2021: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 20, 2020: Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jun 21, 2020: Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 06, 2020: Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Nov 23, 2019: Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

May 12, 2019: Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 06, 2019: Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Feb 10, 2018: Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 17, 2017: Real Sociedad 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 29, 2017: Real Madrid 3-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

May 24, 2025: Real Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 14, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2024: Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 17, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

May 02, 2023: Real Sociedad 2-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 29, 2023: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Mar 05, 2022: Real Madrid 4-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Dec 04, 2021: Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 01, 2021: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad (La Liga)

Sep 20, 2020: Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

ID:566474:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5572:
Written by
Ben Sully
No Data Analysis info
Data Failed

How you voted: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Real Sociedad
19.7%
Draw
17.4%
Real Madrid
62.9%
213
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses with the men's Ballon d'Or trophy on December 16, 2009
Read Next:
The best of Barca and Real Madrid: El Clasico all-time top scorers
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Cristiano Ronaldo Santillana Carlo Ancelotti Vinicius Junior Kylian Mbappe Imanol Alguacil Darko Kovacevic Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!