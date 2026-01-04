Ruben Amorim update: 'Growing tension' between key figures fuel sack calls as Manchester United continue to struggle

By Lewis Nolan | 04 Jan 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 20:05

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is experiencing more tension with sporting director Jason Wilcox, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils dropped points yet again in the Premier League, drawing 1-1 with rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

United are only three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, but the club's poor performances have reduced optimism amongst the fanbase.

Amorim has been criticised by pundits for a lack of flexibility, though he has admitted that playing his style of football will require a significant amount of time and money.

Journalist Alex Crook reports for talkSPORT that there is growing tension between Amorim and sporting director Wilcox, with the latter said to want the head coach to be more tactically flexible.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Is Ruben Amorim right to be angry with Jason Wilcox and Man United?

The report also claims that Amorim has been told that bringing in additions in January is seen as unlikely, and if that is the case, then it is easy to see why the manager has grown frustrated.

His options have become increasingly limited, with stars Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo unavailable due to their international commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes have also suffered injuries recently, while centre-backs Harry Maguie and Matthijs de Ligt have missed a significant period of the season.

Amorim was famed for his back three at Sporting Lisbon, and there is an argument that expecting him to use a different system would be unfair when that is what he is comfortable with.

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Man United sack Ruben Amorim?

While Amorim is right to have some grievances with United's hierarchy, he cannot be excused for the club's failings as he is still ultimately responsible for the performances on the pitch.

The decision to use a back three is not inherently problematic, but it is fair to say that he could have done more to improve results, including by coaching a more aggressive and compact press.

Fernandes has also been deployed in a deeper midfield position, and the usage of United's best player out of his favoured number 10 role is questionable.

Amorim guided the Red Devils to their worst finish in Premier League history in 2024-25, and a dismissal would not necessarily be unwarranted.